Dhurandhar 2 release date revealed: As Ranveer Singh’s film ends on cliffhanger, makers announce sequel date

The first instalment of the spy thriller ‘Dhurandhar’ opened today, December 5, 2025 — and ends with a dramatic teaser: the makers have confirmed a second part, officially titled ‘Dhurandhar 2 – Revenge’, scheduled for release on March 19, 2026.

The news comes as a post-credits reveal, bringing relief and excitement to fans who wondered whether the long, 3.5-hour first film would be self-contained or part of a larger saga.

Dhurandar Part Two To Release in March 2026 The film centres on an Indian intelligence officer, portrayed by R. Madhavan, who orchestrates a bold plan to infiltrate and dismantle a powerful terrorist network operating from Pakistan.

With a runtime reportedly about 214 minutes (roughly 3 hours 34 minutes), ‘Dhurandhar’ already ranks among the longest Bollywood films in recent years.

Given the broad canvas — espionage, gang wars, political intrigues — the decision to split the film into two parts allowed the makers to keep the story intact without cutting key segments.

According to reports, the second instalment is already completed and in post-production. Actor Rakesh Bedi (part of the cast) confirmed that the sequel will be out “in a month or two”, giving further clarity to the release timeline.

Expectations are high: ‘Dhurandhar 2’ arrives almost exactly four months after the first film, giving audiences little time to forget the cliffhanger.

While ‘Dhurandhar’ is officially positioned as fiction, it draws heavy inspiration from real-world historical events and covert operations.

The scale of the narrative — from geopolitics to underworld infiltration — gives it a sense of gravitas that extends beyond conventional action thrillers.

The decision to build the film as a two-part saga seems like a strategic choice, both narratively and financially. For a story of such scope, trying to compress everything into one film could have compromised the depth or pace.

Dhurandar X Review The audience is so far loving the film. From Ranveer's acting to the cinematography to the music, fans are loving it all.

One person wrote, A spy's life isn't as easy as YRF shows in their movies like dancing with heroines in bikni and roaming around beaches. It's so much harder than what we all can imagine. Aditya Dhar just showed a glimpse of that (sic)."

Another person wrote, “This movie doesn't need promotions. It will promote itself! (sic).”

A third person commented, “The most polished blockbuster experience I’ve had in a long time. Dhar’s world is unapologetically unhinged & audacious. The screenplay & editing are densely precise. No two ways about the performances, everyone is in a competition to dethrone each other as the best #Dhurandhar (sic).”

About Dhurandar Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a gritty, high-stakes spy action thriller inspired by real-life events and covert operations.

At the heart of the story is the character played by Ranveer Singh — a man recruited from Punjab, trained under the guidance of Madhavan’s character, and indoctrinated into a covert identity to infiltrate underworld gangs in Karachi.

The cast is stacked: along with Ranveer Singh and R. Madhavan, the ensemble includes Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna among others.