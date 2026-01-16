Dhurandhar 2 release postponed amid clash with Yash's Toxic? Director Aditya Dhar reveals…

2026 will see several big-ticket releases, including Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singhdhu. Set to release in the first half of this year, the spy-thriller will clash with Yash's much-awaited film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Amid this, speculations of Dhurandhar 2 being postponed have stirred a debate online.
While Dhurandhar was released on 5 December, the sequel was announced to hit the theatres following a gap of only 3 months and 14 days. The unusually shorter window between two instalments left netizens wondering if the makers will push the release eventually. However, director Dhar confirmed Dhurandhar 2's release date recently.
He reasserted that Dhurandhar 2 will arrive on the big screen on the scheduled date. It will release on 19 March, 2026, coinciding with Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi.
Taking to his Instagram story, Dhar responded to a post which read, “I think it's been more than a week since I went to watch Dhurandhar for a second time in the theatre, and honestly, I'm still obsessed with it, and I still feel like watching it again and again. Every single frame is like art, and the choices of songs and bgm are just perfection!! I genuinely don't remember when the last time was that I was so obsessed with a Bollywood movie before Dhurandhar. @ranveersingh Man, you were just fabulous. On screen it genuinely feels like I was watching Hamza rather than Ranveer himself, and Akshay Khanna-I don't even know what to say about that performance; it was a feast to viewers like us. @rampal72 We already seen the glimpse of your performance maybe it wasn't long but that glimpse is already setting the bar so high!!! @adityadharfilms You are truly a GOAT director, sir. Expecting a lot from Dhurandhar Part 2!! India is blessed to have a director like you (sic).”
Re-posting the note, the director added, “So sweet!! Thanks! See you in cinema on 19th March.”
Unlike the first chapter, Dhurandhar 2 will see a pan-India release. It will be available in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, marking a five-language pan-India and global rollout.
Led by Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, and Manav Gohil.
It is presented by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, and produced by Dhar alongside Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.