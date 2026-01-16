Dhurandhar 2 release postponed amid clash with Yash's Toxic? Director Aditya Dhar reveals…

Taking to his Instagram story, Dhar responded to a post which read, “I think it's been more than a week since I went to watch Dhurandhar for a second time in the theatre, and honestly, I'm still obsessed with it, and I still feel like watching it again and again. Every single frame is like art, and the choices of songs and bgm are just perfection!! I genuinely don't remember when the last time was that I was so obsessed with a Bollywood movie before Dhurandhar. @ranveersingh Man, you were just fabulous. On screen it genuinely feels like I was watching Hamza rather than Ranveer himself, and Akshay Khanna-I don't even know what to say about that performance; it was a feast to viewers like us. @rampal72 We already seen the glimpse of your performance maybe it wasn't long but that glimpse is already setting the bar so high!!! @adityadharfilms You are truly a GOAT director, sir. Expecting a lot from Dhurandhar Part 2!! India is blessed to have a director like you (sic).”