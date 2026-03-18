Dhurandhar 2 review: Ram Gopal Varma says it’s ‘100 times better than Sholay’, asks Spielberg, Nolan to watch it FDFS

Veteran filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has given Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge what may be the most over-the-top review in Indian cinema history. After watching the film, RGV declared it 100 times better than Sholay in magnificence.

“After last night's watch of Dhurandhar 2 in terms of its sheer cumulative impact in every which way, whether on its expected collections, audience euphoria, social influences, cinematic grammar breaking,” Ram Gopal Varma wrote.

He has claimed that Aditya Dhar’s movie will make every great Indian film, from Mughal-E-Azam onwards, look like a TV serial by comparison.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh vs Yash: Ram Gopal Varma chooses between Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic

RGV has called it the "birth of a new cinematic order". He credited director Aditya Dhar with redefining what the word director even means.

“This is the BIRTH of a NEW CINEMATIC ORDER and the ruthless extinction of everything that ever existed before in the previous WORLD of CINEMA,” he wrote.

The Rangeela director went so far as to suggest that Steven Spielberg and Christopher Nolan should drop everything and watch Dhurandhar 2 on its first day, first show.

“It will be prudent and wise for even STEVEN SPIELBERG and CHRISTOPHER NOLAN to drop everything they are doing, and catch Dhurandhar 2 FIRST DAY FIRST SHOW,” he concluded.

Social media reaction “This isn’t being projected as a film, it’s being positioned as a cinematic reset. Now the question is: evolution or exaggeration?” asked one social media user.

“Call it hype if u want, but there is a pattern Bollywood keeps ignoring i.e, when a film truly clicks, it taps raw emotion, scale, and timing together, just like Dhurandhar 2 seems to be aiming; Part 1 worked bcz it understood audience pulse; clear stakes, strong hero arc, high impact scenes, and music that stayed with people,” wrote another user.

Another user commented, “RGV sir instead of saying Sholay*100 times . You should have compared it with Dhurandhar first part. Majority of people watching FDFS don’t even know the impact of Sholay.”

“What could be a better review for Dhurandhar 2 when the master himself has said regarding its craft. Cannot wait to watch Dhurandhar 2,” came from another.

One Bollywood fan wrote, “That’s a bold claim , comparing it beyond Sholay and Mughal-e-Azam is no small thing. If it delivers even 30% of this vision, we’re witnessing something historic.”