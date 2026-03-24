Dhurandhar 2 row: R Madhavan issues clarification on Gurbani scene, says ‘No smoke, no disrespect’

Actor R Madhavan has responded to the controversy surrounding a scene in Dhurandhar 2, after objections were raised over an alleged depiction involving Sikh religious references. The clarification comes after a complaint was filed in Mumbai, with critics claiming that the sequence hurt religious sentiments.

The controversy centres on a scene featuring Madhavan’s character, Ajay Sanyal, where he is seen reciting lines from Guru Gobind Singh’s Dasam Granth. Some viewers alleged that the actor was shown smoking while delivering the lines, which they said was disrespectful to Sikh beliefs.

Advertisement

Addressing the backlash in a video shared on Instagram, Madhavan said: “Dhurandhar ke pure parivaar ke ore se, aap sabka bahut dhanyavaad humein itna pyaar dene ke liye. Haali mein humko pata chala hai ki kuch logon ko iss baat se takleef hui hai ki iss film ke ek scene mein, Guru Gobind Singh ke Dasam Granth se kuch lines bolte waqt maine cigarette smoke ki hai aur isse unko thes pahunchi hai. Main aapko yakeen dilata hoon yeh bilkul sahi nahi hai.”

He added that the issue stems from a “galatfehmi” (misunderstanding), explaining that director Aditya Dhar had specifically instructed him to put out the cigarette well before delivering the lines.

“Mujhe pura yakeen hai… unhone mujhe bola tha ki yeh line bolne se pehle, usse bahut pehle aap cigarette bujha dijiyega. Aur na aapke mooh se dhuaan niklega, na hi screen pe kahin dhuaan hoga… kyunki yeh humaare liye bahut hi pavitra aur paak hai,” he said.

Advertisement

Madhavan further emphasised that the scene does not show any smoke on screen. “Agar aap scene dekhenge, aapko dikhega nahi ki mere mooh se dhuaan nikal rahi hai… kyunki yeh humein pata hai, hum kisi ka dil dukhaana nahi chahte,” he added.

Reiterating his respect for the Sikh community, the actor said: “Hum pure Sikh community ke saath hain. Aur hum unka bahut aadar karte hain… main apne har film release ke pehle Golden Temple jaata hoon… humara yakeen maniye.”

He concluded by stating that there was never any intention to offend sentiments, adding that while his character is shown smoking earlier in the scene, it is not present during the recitation.

The clarification comes amid growing criticism. According to reports, a complaint has been filed at Mumbai’s Mulund Police Station by Gurjeet Singh Kher, a Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader and head of the group Sikhs in Maharashtra.

Advertisement

In a social media post, Kher said, “I strongly condemn the blatant disrespect shown towards Gurbani by the makers of Dhurandhar 2… This is deeply hurtful and unacceptable.”

Also Read | Married At First Sight star Mel Schilling dies at 54 after cancer battle

He further added that “Gurbani is not mere dialogue—it is divine, sacred, and holds immense spiritual significance,” and called for an apology from the makers.

Kher also urged members of the Sikh community to protest if an apology is not issued, highlighting the historical importance of the verse used in the film.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 is a spy-action thriller starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside a supporting cast that includes Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and others.