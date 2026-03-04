Dhurandhar 2 sees sharp 93% jump in US pre-sales, earns over $400K ahead of March release

Advance ticket sales for ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’, the eagerly awaited sequel starring Ranveer Singh, have surged in the United States, with the film recording strong pre-release figures nearly three weeks before its theatrical debut.

Ranveer’s Dhurandhar 2 sees strong US pre-release bookings Trade trackers report that the spy thriller has amassed significant advance bookings in North America, pointing to robust overseas interest ahead of its scheduled release on 19 March 2026.

According to data from industry tracker Venky Box Office, Dhurandhar has generated around $129,600 in premiere pre-sales in the US as of early Wednesday, reflecting a sharp 93 per cent increase from the previous day’s figures. The total for advance bookings across the opening weekend has already surpassed $400,000, despite bookings still being in an early phase with several major cinema chains yet to open their ticket windows.

The strong performance comes in contrast with the advance booking campaign for Yash’s ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups’, which was originally set to clash with ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ at the box office on 19 March but has since been postponed to 4 June 2026.

That postponement appears to have benefited Ranveer Singh’s film, which now enjoys what industry observers describe as a solo release window in key overseas territories.

Early advance booking statistics underscore the momentum behind Dhurandhar 2. The film is scheduled to screen on 599 shows across 390 locations in the US, with approximately 7,600 tickets sold in the initial days of pre-sales.

That level of early demand is being interpreted by trade analysts as a sign of strong audience anticipation, particularly given the success of the first instalment, which grossed in excess of ₹1,300 crore worldwide and ranked among the highest-grossing Indian films overseas.

Industry comments suggest that Dhurandhar 2 is on track to post one of the more significant advance booking totals for a Hindi film in the North American market. Some reports note that the film’s US booking revenue crossed the $100,000 mark within just two days of sales opening — a milestone that places it among the stronger pre-release performances in recent years.

The contrasting early figures for the two competing films — one commanding early advance ticket sales and the other adjusting its release strategy — reflect the broader complexity of overseas box-office dynamics for major Indian releases. As the release date draws nearer, expanded screen counts and forthcoming marketing pushes are expected to shape audience turnout and final weekend grosses.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is directed by Aditya Dhar and reunites much of the cast from the original, including Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt. Its growing overseas traction suggests that it could set new benchmarks for pre-release earnings for an Indian spy thriller in the US.

