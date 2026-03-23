Dhurandhar 2 SFX artist recalls Ranveer Singh’s no-nonsense advice on film set: ‘Apne kaam pe focus karo’

A behind-the-scenes moment from the sets of Dhurandhar has drawn attention after a special effects make-up artist shared his experience of working with Ranveer Singh, offering a glimpse into the actor’s work ethic and attitude on set.

Ranveer Singh attitude and on-set advice go viral In a post on Instagram, Karan Singh, an artist from SFX studio DA Makeup Lab, spoke about his time collaborating with Ranveer during the film. Thanking the actor, he described the transformation process and the effort that went into bringing the characters to life.

Addressing Ranveer directly in his post, Karan wrote, “@ranveersingh we love you ❤️ (sic)."

He went on to praise the actor’s performance, saying, “The precision with which you performed Hamza and then transformed into Jaskirat was simply outstanding. As an artist working closely with you, I learned so much about what hard work, persistence, and honesty towards your craft really mean (sic).”

Recalling a moment from the set, Karan shared a piece of advice Ranveer gave to the team. He wrote, “I still remember you telling everyone on set — ‘Apne kaam pe focus karo… kyunki yeh mazaak nahi chal raha (sic).’”

According to Karan, that message of focus and discipline is now visible in the film’s success. He added, “And today, that dedication is visible on screen for the whole world to see. I truly hope people learn from the discipline and passion behind this massive success (sic).”

He also spoke about the physical demands of the job, particularly the long hours required for prosthetics and complex make-up. “As a makeup artist, working with you is always a pleasure. Not once have you shown tantrums, even when we had to apply heavy prosthetics, blood effects, and complex makeup for hours — sometimes in 45° heat with those intense costumes. Trust me, it’s not easy… but you always made it easier for the team (sic),” he wrote.

Karan further recalled another line often said by the actor on set: “Tum logon ko nahi pata humne kya create kiya hai (sic).”

He concluded his note by acknowledging the outcome of that effort, adding, “Well… now the whole world knows. Thank you for the love, patience, and trust you showed in our work (sic).”

Ranveer Singh responded to the post in a brief but warm message. He wrote, “Love you my brother ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ cue ‘Supreme’ by NSEeb! 😉 ❣️👊🏽❤️❤️‍🔥 rab di Mehr 🧿🙏🏽 (sic).”

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 5 As of 7 pm on March 23, according to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has earned ₹31.28 crore on Day 5. The film is running across 14,878 shows, with an overall theatre occupancy of 40.7%.

The film’s total India net collection now stands at ₹ 485.40 crore. On Day 4, which marked its first Sunday, Dhurandhar 2 recorded a strong performance, earning ₹114.85 crore. It was screened in 21,202 shows and registered a theatre occupancy of 79.7%.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is written and directed by Aditya Dhar. The film is produced by Dhar, Lokesh Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios. It serves as a sequel to the 2025 film Dhurandhar and marks the final chapter of the two-part series.

The film features a large ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor and Manav Gohil, with several actors returning to reprise their roles from the first instalment.