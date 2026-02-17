Dhurandhar 2 shooting in trouble? BMC seeks action against Aditya Dhar’s Mumbai studio over 'safety breaches'

Mumbai’s civic body has moved to clamp down on what it describes as repeated safety breaches on the sets of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, escalating the issue into a proposed permanent ban that could affect the film’s Mumbai shooting schedule.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sought approval to permanently blacklist B62 Studios, the production house led by filmmaker Aditya Dhar, from applying for filming permissions in the city. The action follows multiple alleged violations of police and civic conditions during recent shoots in South Mumbai’s A ward.

According to civic officials, the Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC) of Zone I has cleared the BMC’s proposal to bar B62 Studios, along with two other applicants—Komal Pokhriyal and Nasir Khan—from submitting requests through the Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation Limited (MFSC) portal.

“Having received the clearances, the three applicants – Komal Pokhriyal, Nasir Khan and B62 production house – can no longer apply for shoot permissions with the Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development CL website. On Tuesday, we will also be issuing notices to this three applicants informing of the action, and a copy of the notice will also be shared with the Maharashtra film cell and BMC’s Business Cell head,” a BMC official told The Indian Express.

The civic body has also proposed a fine of ₹1 lakh for allegedly filming on a building terrace and operating two generator vans without the required permissions. In addition, it has recommended forfeiting a ₹25,000 deposit submitted by the applicant.

Officials said the matter dates back to early February, when authorities flagged violations during shoots on February 7 and 8. B62 Studios had received permission on January 30 to film between Modi Street and Perin Nariman Street in A ward, but officials later claimed the set “completely violated” police conditions that prohibit the use of crackers and flammable materials. Following this, deposits were forfeited and warnings of possible blacklisting were issued.

Despite the warnings, another application—this time in the name of Komal Pokhriyal—was submitted for filming between February 13 and 14. The request was initially cancelled due to the earlier incidents, after which a fresh application was filed seeking permission to shoot between 12.30am and 4am on February 14.

BMC officials told the media outlet that the applicant assured authorities that no flammable materials would be used, and permission was granted, subject to a no-objection certificate from the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee for temporary structures in the Fort heritage precinct.

However, a senior official said that around 12.45am on February 14, the Mumbai Police received complaints alleging the use of lit torches during the shoot. “After receiving the complaint again after 15 minutes, the officials from Mumbai police arrived on the site and the five torches (Mashals) lit during the shoot were seized by the police. It was also ensured that no flammable object was used during the course of the shoot till 4 am,” the official said.

Following the second incident, the applicants reportedly assured authorities that visuals involving fire would be created using VFX.

