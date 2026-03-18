Dhurandhar 2 spoilers: Aditya Dhar requests fans to ‘protect’ the movie, ‘I'm trusting you…’

Aditya Dhar, the director of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, requested fans to “protect” the movie, urging them not to share any spoilers of the Ranveer Singh-starrer and to “let every single fan walk in clueless but curious and walk out with their own deeply personal version of what they felt”.

“Here is my one, heartfelt, earnest request…PLEASE DON'T SHARE SPOILERS!” he said in a tweet addressed to his “dearest, most extraordinary Dhurandhar family”. “You made Dhurandhar what it is. Now I'm trusting you to protect what this becomes.”

Dhar also had another unique request for Dhurandhar fans — “Oh, and one more thing. Don't leave your seats until the credits have stopped rolling”

Aditya Dhar on Dhurandhar In a heartfelt X post, Aditya Dhar acknowledged the love Dhurandhar received from the fans worldwide. “You didn't just watch our film. You loved it. You lived it. You appreciated every quiet detail, debated every moment, rewatched it and noticed things I never even thought anyone would.”

He called the “unpredictable journey” of the first instalment of Dhurandhar as the “most humbling, most moving gift” a filmmaker can ever receive.

“Somewhere in that beautiful, unpredictable journey, our film became yours. Then the nations. And then the world's! That is the most humbling, most moving gift a filmmaker can ever receive,” Dhar said.

Announcing the release of Dhurandhar 2, Dhar said that the Ranveer Singh starrer will hit the theatres worldwide on Thursday, March 19, coinciding with the festivals of Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Eid.

The sequel is arriving in cinemas just months after the massive success of its first part. Dhurandhar 2's paid previews will open on Wednesday from 5.30 pm onwards.

The movie will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2 advance booking all set to create history, surpass Baahubali 2

Experience Dhurandhar 2 the way it's meant to be…in theatres Dhar, addressing Dhurandhar fans, said that the team has worked very hard to “surprise” them with the sequel.

“So when we sat down to make Dhurandhar The Revenge, we knew one thing with absolute certainty: we had to surprise you. We had to make you feel emotions you weren't prepared for. Deeply. Honestly,” he said. “That is never easy. But for you, we tried our very hardest.”

“We've put our hearts into Dhurandhar The Revenge so you can experience every twist, every emotion, exactly the way it's meant to be felt,” Dhar said, urging fans to head to theatres to watch the movie to experience it like it's meant to — “In a theatre, in the dark, surrounded by friends, family, and even strangers, everyone feeling the same emotions.”

“That's how films should be experienced. Not on someone's phone in a blurry image,” he added.

Also Read | Lahore becomes Delhi: Check how CBFC changed Dhurandhar 2 before release date

Dhurandhar The Revenge gets A certificate The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has certified Dhurandhar The Revenge with an A certificate. The governing body earlier asked for 21 cuts, insertions and modifications.

The film's applied running time was around 3 hours and 49 minutes. The movie had to undergo total deletions of 1 minute and 34 seconds and replacements totalling 25 seconds.