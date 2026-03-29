Dhurandhar 2 targets Baahubali 2's $20 million North America Box Office record; Producer says, 'Happy to see it...'

Dhurandhar 2 is all set to break a 9-year record in North America with its overseas collection. After surpassing hits like Pathaan, Jawan, Animal, KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR, Ranveer Singh's film is close to beating Dhurandhar 2 to become the second-highest-grossing Indian film in the US and Canada. It is expected to take over SS Rajamouli’s Prabhas-starrer Baahubali 2: The Conclusion collection in the region, which is positioned on top.
According to a post by Venky Box Office, Dhurandhar 2 is now the ‘new all-time North America gross’ record holder, dethroning Baahubali 2. Their post on X read: “#DhurandharTheRevenge THE NEW ALL-TIME NORTH AMERICA GROSS RECORD!!! The 9-year-old #Baahubali2 North America record has officially been broken. Highest footfalls and collections of all-time now belong to Dhurandhar. History in the making!”
While Sacnilk is yet to confirm this, the producer of the Baahubali films, Shobu Yarlagadda, has reacted to the claims.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Shobu Yarlagadda congratulated Dhar and his team.
He wrote, “Yesterday I watched #Dhurandhar2TheRevenge and needless to say I loved it and thoroughly enjoyed the film! Happy to see it breaking all the records and setting new box office benchmarks in India and worldwide! Congratulations to the entire team! (claps emojis)”.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh also reported that Dhurandhar 2 surpassed Baahubali 2 in North America. He took to his X, formerly Twitter, account and wrote, “#BreakingNews... 'DHURANDHAR 2' SURPASSES 'BAAHUBALI 2' IN NORTH AMERICA... #DhurandharTheRevenge [#Dhurandhar2] has scripted HISTORY in North America [#USA + #Canada]… The film has shattered the 9-year record of the iconic #Baahubali2, emerging as the HIGHEST-GROSSING #Indian film in the region.”
“Yes, #Dhurandhar2 is the NEW EMPEROR in the North American market – and it hasn't slowed down yet,” he added.
Earlier, Sacnilk reported that Dhurandhar 2 hit the $19.40 million mark in North America, including a collection of $1.3 million on the second Friday. The Aditya Dhar directorial has already surpassed the lifetime gross of Kalki 2898 AD ($18.60 million).
If trade estimates are believed, then the sequel is on track to overtake Dhurandhar 1 ($20.60 million), which would make it the second-highest-grossing Indian film in the region. The film could cross the $22+ million mark set by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion as early as Sunday, Sacnilk added.
Considering all markets overseas, Dhurandhar 2's worldwide gross is now at ₹1,226.44 crore.
In India, Dhurandhar 2 kickstarted its day 11 run with a net collection of ₹11.85 crore from 5,844 shows, as per early estimates by Sacnilk. It raked in ₹944.42 crore as its India gross collection, including ₹790.62 crore net from domestic markets.
The final figure will be revealed on the film tracker after night shows.
Dhurandhar 2 is written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar. Also starring R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, the film released on March 19.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.