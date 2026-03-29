Dhurandhar 2 targets Baahubali 2's $20 million North America Box Office record; Producer says, 'Happy to see it...'

Dhurandhar 2 is all set to break a 9-year record in North America with its overseas collection. After surpassing hits like Pathaan, Jawan, Animal, KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR, Ranveer Singh's film is close to beating Dhurandhar 2 to become the second-highest-grossing Indian film in the US and Canada. It is expected to take over SS Rajamouli’s Prabhas-starrer Baahubali 2: The Conclusion collection in the region, which is positioned on top.

Baahubali 2 reacts to Dhurandhar 2 success According to a post by Venky Box Office, Dhurandhar 2 is now the ‘new all-time North America gross’ record holder, dethroning Baahubali 2. Their post on X read: “#DhurandharTheRevenge THE NEW ALL-TIME NORTH AMERICA GROSS RECORD!!! The 9-year-old #Baahubali2 North America record has officially been broken. Highest footfalls and collections of all-time now belong to Dhurandhar. History in the making!”

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While Sacnilk is yet to confirm this, the producer of the Baahubali films, Shobu Yarlagadda, has reacted to the claims.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Shobu Yarlagadda congratulated Dhar and his team.

He wrote, “Yesterday I watched #Dhurandhar2‌TheRevenge and needless to say I loved it and thoroughly enjoyed the film! Happy to see it breaking all the records and setting new box office benchmarks in India and worldwide! Congratulations to the entire team! (claps emojis)”.

Dhurandhar 2 beats Baahubali 2: Report Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh also reported that Dhurandhar 2 surpassed Baahubali 2 in North America. He took to his X, formerly Twitter, account and wrote, “#BreakingNews... 'DHURANDHAR 2' SURPASSES 'BAAHUBALI 2' IN NORTH AMERICA... #DhurandharTheRevenge [#Dhurandhar2] has scripted HISTORY in North America [#USA + #Canada]… The film has shattered the 9-year record of the iconic #Baahubali2, emerging as the HIGHEST-GROSSING #Indian film in the region.”

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“Yes, #Dhurandhar2 is the NEW EMPEROR in the North American market – and it hasn't slowed down yet,” he added.

Dhurandhar 2 earnings in North America Earlier, Sacnilk reported that Dhurandhar 2 hit the $19.40 million mark in North America, including a collection of $1.3 million on the second Friday. The Aditya Dhar directorial has already surpassed the lifetime gross of Kalki 2898 AD ($18.60 million).

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If trade estimates are believed, then the sequel is on track to overtake Dhurandhar 1 ($20.60 million), which would make it the second-highest-grossing Indian film in the region. The film could cross the $22+ million mark set by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion as early as Sunday, Sacnilk added.

Considering all markets overseas, Dhurandhar 2's worldwide gross is now at ₹1,226.44 crore.

How much did Dhurandhar 2 earn in India? In India, Dhurandhar 2 kickstarted its day 11 run with a net collection of ₹11.85 crore from 5,844 shows, as per early estimates by Sacnilk. It raked in ₹944.42 crore as its India gross collection, including ₹790.62 crore net from domestic markets.

The final figure will be revealed on the film tracker after night shows.

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Dhurandhar 2 is written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar. Also starring R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, the film released on March 19.