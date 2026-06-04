Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge bags 50 brand partners ahead of big OTT debut, check where to stream online

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is all set to mark its OTT debut with a grand premiere this evening. The Aditya Dhar film will be streaming online on Jio Hotstar as a ‘Raw & Undekha’ version. Ahead of its much-awaited release online, the OTT platform has signed up about 50 brand partners for the digital release of the blockbuster.

Brands back Dhurandhar 2 ahead of OTT premiere Following the grand premiere, Dhurandhar 2 will be streaming online starting from 5 June. It will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages, offering the Raw & Undekha version with a special 30-minute pre-show today. It will feature behind-the-scenes footage, making of the film, exclusive interviews and more.

Brands like Fevicol, Samsung, Vimal, Sting, LG, Dulcoflex, HDFC Sky, AMFI, Reliance Digital, Instamart and Invisalign among others, are now associated with the OTT release of Dhurandhar 2, as per a report by Money Control.

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"Dhurandhar The Revenge has transcended box-office success to become a massive cultural phenomenon," said Bhaskar Ramesh, Head of Entertainment Sales, Digital, JioStar, owner of JioHotstar, as quoted by the portal. "With 500 million monthly active users on JioHotstar, we aren't just streaming a movie premiere, we are engineering a shared national moment at an unprecedented scale."

He added that the OTT giant is aiming to position the premiere as an integrated advertising opportunity across platforms like television, digital, social media influencers and on-ground experiences.

Changing streaming market in India The move also highlights a broader shift underway in the Indian streaming market as blockbuster film premieres are being "eventised" towards audience engagement and advertising revenues.

"Partnering with JioHotstar for this mega blockbuster's release created a tremendous opportunity for Fevicol to strengthen its bond with consumers across India," said Swati Jha, General Manager, Marketing Services at Pidilite Industries, was quoted.

Financial services firms are also joining the trend to engage with the digital-first audiences. "In a spy action-thriller like Dhurandhar The Revenge, every strategic move matters, just like in the markets," added Puneeth Bekal, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at HDFC Securities, reportedly.

The partnering helps the company to engage consumers through its HDFC Sky investment platform, explained Bekal.

Similarly, the healthcare company Opella Healthcare, which owns Dulcoflex, added that the collaboration serves as an opportunity to connect with audiences at scale during a marquee event like this in the entertainment section.

The extensive sponsorship tied to the premiere signals a shift in advertiser sentiment toward OTT-exclusive launches. On the other hand, the streaming platforms continue to seek new avenues to generate revenue from premium content besides the usual subscription models.

JioHotstar, with over 500 million monthly active users, is all set to profit from the premiere of Dhurandhar 2.

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Dhurandhar 2 sold to JioHotstar for ₹ 150 crore: Report Previously News18 reported that JioHotstar has acquired the digital rights of Dhurandhar 2 for a massive ₹150 crore. This reportedly made Ranveer Singh's movie among the biggest OTT deals in recent years.

Reportedly, Star Network bagged its satellite rights for ₹50 crore. The music rights of the film, previously owned by Saregama, was believed to be acquired by T-Series for ₹45 crore.

Dhurandhar The Revenge's OTT deal recorded a significant jump from the prequel. The streaming rights of Dhurandhar 1 was reportedly sold to Netflix for ₹85 crore.

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