Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge smashes records, becomes biggest OTT blockbuster with 50 million views

Ranveer Singh's blockbuster Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge made its much-awaited OTT release recently. The hit spy-thriller has now emerged as an OTT success story, making its grand OTT debut into a national event.

Dhurandhar 2 with 50 million views on JioHotstar Within its opening weekend, Dhurandhar 2 by Aditya Dhar has reached 50 million viewers, almost recording nearly five times of its theatrical opening weekend turnout. It is currently streaming on JioHotstar across languages and markets. It is available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Success of Dhurandhar 2 Directed and written by Dhar, Dhurandhar 1 has seemingly found its way into the hearts of the audiences across the country. From metro cities to smaller towns, Dhurandhar The Revenge dominated conversations, watchlists and viewing charts, extending its cultural impact beyond theatres. Several took to social media platforms after the OTT premiere to share their take on the film. Mostly, the film has received praise from the netizens.

It also received mixed reviews from a section of people, including critics as well.

According to JioHotstar, ~60% of the film's total watchtime came from Connected TV devices, suggesting a strong co-viewing behaviour and the growing

Preference for large-screen entertainment experiences on OTT platforms.

Talking about the success of the film on OTT, Alok Jain, Head, Hindi and English Entertainment Business (Streaming, TV and Studios), JioStar, said in a statement, "The response to Dhurandhar The Revenge has been nothing short of extraordinary. Reaching 50 million viewers within its opening weekend underscores JioHotstar's unparalleled ability to connect blockbuster content with audiences at massive scale. The fact that ~60% of viewing came from Connected TV devices further reinforces how premium entertainment is increasingly becoming a shared, large-screen experience in households across the country. The success of the film, coupled with the RAW & Undekha experience, demonstrates the growing appetite for immersive, event-led entertainment on streaming.”

Dhurandhar RAW & Undekha Dhurandhar 2 opened with a special grand premiere on JioHotstar. Fans were treated exclusively to the film's RAW & Undekha version of the film, alongside a specially curated 30-minute pre-show packed with candid cast interviews, untold stories, and behind-the-scenes insights.

The success of Dhurandhar The Revenge is built on the legacy established by the franchise's first instalment Dhurandhar which was released last year. Dhurandhar had witnessed over 32 million video views in the first three days of the title drop on JioHotstar, as per the press note.

How much did Dhurandhar franchise earn At the box office, Dhurandhar grossed ₹1,307.35 crore worldwide, including India collection. The second installment, Dhurandhar 2 all records set by its prequel and raked in ₹1,813.21 crore worldwide in 2026, as per Sacnilk.

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge bags 50 brand partners ahead of big OTT debut

The sequel stars Ranveer Singh in the lead as Hamza Ali Mazari aka undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi alongside Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and Arjun Rampal in key roles.