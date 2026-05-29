Dhurandhar 2 OTT release: When and where to watch Ranveer Singh's ₹1,800+ crore film online

Dhurandhar 2 OTT release: Amid actor Ranveer Singh's controversy around the Don 3 fallout, his film Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is all set to stream online. The blockbuster will mark its OTT debut with the extended version, featuring additional scenes, longer action sequences and unseen footage which weren't a part of the theatrical release.

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Dhurandhar 2 OTT release date Dhurandhar The Revenge will premiere on JioHotstar, its official digital partner, as Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge Raw & Undekha. It will stream online starting from June 4 at 7 PM IST, as per the official announcement by the OTT platform.

Dhurandhar 2 premiere A special premiere event will be held ahead of the OTT release. Viewers will be able to catch an exclusive 30-minute pre-show at 7 pm featuring candid cast conversations, behind-the-scenes stories and insights into the making of the film.

Following the premiere day, Dhurandhar 2 will be available for regular subscribers from June 5 onwards.

Recently, the OTT platform made the announcement on social media. Taking to their Instagram account, several behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of Dhurandhar 2 were dropped.

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The caption of the post read: “@adityadharfilms: The Dhurandhar Behind Dhurandhar Watch Dhurandhar, Raw & Undekha, Now Streaming on JioHotstar. Watch Dhurandhar The Revenge, Raw & Undekha. Grand Digital Premiere on June 4th at 7 PM, starts streaming from June 5th on JioHotstar. #DhurandharOnJioHotstar #DhurandharTheRevenge #RawAndUndekha #JioHotstar.”

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About Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar: The Revenge is the hit sequel to Dhar's 2025 hit Dhurandhar, which released in theatres in December 2025.

Director, written and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil.

The film follows the lead actor Ranveer Singh as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an Indian operative on an undercover agent who goes to Pakistan on a mission.

In the first film, Dhurandhar, Rangi go undercover as Hamza Ali Mazari to infiltrate Karachi's criminal syndicates and political power structures in Pakistan in an effort to dismantle a terror network targeting India and kill Rehman Dakait

The film drew inspiration from real-life events, including the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, and the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

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The second instalment follows the aftermath of Rehman Dakait's death as Hamza rises to power in Lyari and faces bigger threats.

Box office success of Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar 2 has emerged as a massive all-time blockbuster at the box office, grossing ₹1,812.15 crore worldwide, as per film tracker Sacnilk. The film’s India performance has been particularly dominant, contributing ₹1,374.15 crore gross and ₹1,148.20 crore net, while the overseas market added ₹438 crore to its total haul. Beyond the numbers, the film has sustained a longer theatrical run, reflecting its wide audience acceptance, repeat value, and strong franchise pull.

The film faced a ban in the Gulf region over its anti-Pakistan content. However, it went on to shatter multiple records at the box office, including the second-highest-grossing Indian film of all time, the second-highest-grossing Hindi-language film worldwide, the highest-grossing Hindi-language film domestically, and the highest-grossing A-rated Indian film of all time.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.