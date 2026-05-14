Dhurandhar The Revenge OTT release date: When, where to watch Ranveer Singh's ‘Raw and Undekha’ version

Dhurandhar The Revenge OTT release date: Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is all set to stream on OTT after its phenomenal box office run. Starring Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 will mark its online debut under the extended title Dhurandhar The Revenge (Raw and Undekha).
Dhurandhar 2 will mark its OTT release on JioHotstar, its official digital partner.
While the makers are yet to confirm the release date, several screenshots of Dhurandhar 2's title card have allegedly surfaced on social media, fuelling speculation about its digital release.
While Live Mint couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the screenshots, Times of India reported that Dhurandhar 2 is expected to begin streaming on May 15 after completing an eight-week theatrical run.
Going by the alleged title card, Dhurandhar 2 will debut as Dhurandhar The Revenge (Raw and Undekha). It is believed that the action-entertainer will start streaming from May 15 at 12:00 am.
The digital version of the Ranveer Singh-starrer is likely to be available in HD and 4K formats with Dolby 5.1 audio support. The reported runtime of the film's version is around 3 hours, 52 minutes and 24 seconds, suggesting the possibility of additional footage or an extended uncensored cut beyond the version which was screened in Indian theatres.
(this is a developing story)
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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