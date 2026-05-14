Dhurandhar The Revenge OTT release date: When, where to watch Ranveer Singh's ‘Raw and Undekha’ version

Dhurandhar The Revenge OTT release date: Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is all set to stream on OTT after its phenomenal box office run. Starring Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 will mark its online debut under the extended title Dhurandhar The Revenge (Raw and Undekha).
Dhurandhar 2 will mark its OTT release on JioHotstar, its official digital partner.
While the makers are yet to confirm the release date, several screenshots of Dhurandhar 2's title card have allegedly surfaced on social media, fuelling speculation about its digital release.
While Live Mint couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the screenshots, Times of India reported that Dhurandhar 2 is expected to begin streaming on May 15 after completing an eight-week theatrical run.
Going by the alleged title card, Dhurandhar 2 will debut as Dhurandhar The Revenge (Raw and Undekha). It is believed that the action-entertainer will start streaming from May 15 at 12:00 am.
The digital version of the Ranveer Singh-starrer is likely to be available in HD and 4K formats with Dolby 5.1 audio support. The reported runtime of the film's version is around 3 hours, 52 minutes and 24 seconds, suggesting the possibility of additional footage or an extended uncensored cut beyond the version which was screened in Indian theatres.
(this is a developing story)