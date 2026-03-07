Dhurandhar 2 to have paid previews? Date, time and everything you need to know ahead of trailer release

The highly anticipated trailer of Dhurandhar 2, also titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is set to drop in just a few hours, as confirmed by the makers and lead actor Ranveer Singh. It is arriving just two weeks ahead of its worldwide release on 19 March. Amid this, it has been revealed that Dhurandhar 2 will have paid previews on March 18.

Dhurandhar 2 paid preview shows According to a report by Pinkvilla, the makers of Dhurandhar: The Revenge will kickstart the worldwide release with paid preview shows.

Where, where to book Dhurandhar 2 paid preview These preview shows are reportedly scheduled to begin on 18 March, starting from 5 pm in India. After the trailer release of Dhurandhar 2 at 11:01 am, the ticket booking for the paid preview are likely to go live.

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking As for the advance booking, the pre-sales for the film is said to commence after the trailer launch event. For the unversed, the advance bookings for most Bollywood films usually begin just a few days or a week before the theatrical release.

Dhurandhar 2's new strategy is aimed at capitalising on the buzz created by the two-part film of Aditya Dhar. On the other hand, Sacnilk highlighted that holding paid previews ahead of the official release date can also help to maximise the opening day business. It is also believed to create a strong word-of-mouth, further helping with the worldwide rollout as Dhurandhar 2 will have a pan-India release.

On 6 March, Ranveer Singh updated fans about the trailer release date. He dropped an intriguing poster teasing fans ahead of the trailer premiere.

"Brace yourself Trailer out tomorrow 7th March at 11:01 AM #DhurandharTheRevenge Releasing In Cinemas Worldwide on 19th March 2026 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam," Singh wrote on social media.

Dhurandhar recap Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5 last year. The film went on to become the highest-grossing film of 2025 and achieved cult status with box office titles like the highest-grossing Hindi film in India, the highest-grossing A-rated Indian film, and the second-highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide at the time of its release. It surpassed Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule to emerge as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, with T-Series taking over as the music label, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will have its theatrical release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi. It will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan were a part of the Dhurandhar world. Akshaye Khanna delivered a menacing performance as the Lyari gangster Rehman Dakait in the first part. Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Saumya Tandon and Danish Pandor also played key roles in Dhurandhar Part 1.

Dhurandhar cast The sequel is likely to introduce fresh faces and an antagonist. If reports are true, Dhar's wife, actor Yami Gautam, will join the cast. Emraan Hashmi was reported to star as the antagonist Bade Sahab in the Dhurandhar sequel.

