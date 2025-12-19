Dhurandhar 2 to release on THIS date; Ranveer Singh set for major box office war with Yash's Toxic and Dhamaal 4?

Dhurandhar starring Ranveer Singh is making waves at the box office. Aditya Dhar helmed movie took the box office by storm and continues its relentless pace in Week 3. Ranveer Singh's starrer is on a winning spree as it managed to pull in significant numbers well beyond its opening week. Amid the excitement for part 2, let's find out when will its sequel hit the silver screen.

Dhurandhar 2 release date Along with the spy saga release, the filmmakers announced that the sequel, Dhurandhar 2, premiere on the big screen on 19 March 2026. Dhurandhar Part 2 release date coincides with the festival of Eid, Ugadi and Gudi Padwa which is expected to boost its earnings.

This release will clash with Yash's 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.' Initially, Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 was scheduled for Eid release, but its makers decided to shift the release date to avoid box-office war, Hungama Express reported.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X stated, “#Dhurandhar is on course to become the MOST SUCCESSFUL franchise in Indian cinema, with both parts eyeing ₹1,000 Cr+ worldwide- ₹2,000 Cr+ combined.”

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 15 Dhurandhar marked its first week with an impressive ₹207.25 crore net earnings at the domestic box office. It closed second week with even more formidable performance by raking in ₹253.25 crore net. On Day 14, the spy-action thriller minted ₹23.25 crore net and on Friday it netted ₹1.79 crore, as per early estimates of Sacnilk till 12:30 PM. The film’s cumulative India net stands at ₹462.29 crore, indicating its extraordinary box office grip.

Dhurandhar has become Ranveer Singh's career best highest earning movie after Padmaavat as its cumulative worldwide gross has reached ₹710.5 gross. It amassed ₹158 crore in the overseas market during its 14-day run in theatres.