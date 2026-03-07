Dhurandhar 2 trailer OUT: Ranveer Singh fans impressed with dual avatars react, ‘Not acting anymore, he’s living….'

As cinema enthusiasts mark their calendar for ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ premiere, the trailer launch today sparked strong reactions on social media. Dhurandhar 2 release is just a few days away and the craze around its trailer has increased the excitement further.

The caption to the trailer states, “Ab Pakistan ka mustakbil, Hindustan tey karega.” The high-octane 3 minute 25 seconds trailer opens with intense action scenes. Ranveer Singh returns with his rough, rugged avatar. Setting off the thrill with warning to R Madhavan and Rehman Dakait's death, it continues from the point where Ranveer Singh's character ‘Hamza’ killed Rehman. Later, Ranveer Singh emerges as Jaskirat Singh Rangi in his second avatar.

Sanjay Dutt's increases the thrill with the statement, “Jaha dard hai waha mard hai.”

Watch Dhurandhar 2 trailer here:

Social media reaction As netizens wait for Ranveer Singh's blockbuster, social media was flooded with reactions. A user wrote,"This is how you make a trailer, a 3 minute trailer without revealing any detail about the main story and then making you jump off your chair .. peak editing, waiting for this movie ! On 19th March."

Another user remarked, “This 3-minute trailer had more thrills than most 3-hour movies. 2026 belongs to Dhurandhar!”

A third comment read, "Ranveer Singh isn't just acting anymore, he’s living the character. Dual avatars = Double the Goosebumps! 🔥"

A fourth user stated, “Bollywood needed this kind of intensity! Dhurandhar is not coming for revenge… he is coming for domination! 🔥”

Dhurandhar 2 release date Dhurandhar 2 makers are preparing for a grand release on 19 March on the occasion of Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi festivals after massive success of part 1.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office expectations Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel listed box office expectations from Dhurandhar 2. Making predictions in a post on X, he said, "#Dhurandhar2 is coming for EVERY record in the book. It can create these All Time Records-

1️⃣ Advance Booking (National Chains) → 7–10 Lakh Tickets

2️⃣ Opening Day Nett India → ₹80–100 Cr

3️⃣ 4-Day Weekend India → ₹350–400 Cr

4️⃣ 4-Day WW Gross → ₹500–600 Cr

5️⃣ Lifetime India Nett → ₹1000 Cr+

6️⃣ Lifetime WW Gross → ₹1700–2000 Cr."

We can get a glimpse of the anticipation around Aditya Dhar helmed film from record views of first part on Netflix. The spy-action saga is the most-watched Indian film on the streaming giant since last year. Dhurandhar has become the most-watched Indian title this year across all digital platforms, Sacnilk reported.

For the past 5 weeks, Ranveer Singh's movie managed to secure a spot in the top ten list of non-English movies on Netflix, in the week of 23 February- 1 March. Among top 10 movies in India in this week, Dhurandhar ranks as the second most-watched Indian film on Netflix after Karan Johar's psychological thriller ‘Accused.’

Aditya Dhar's film, which made its OTT debut on Netflix on 30 January, crossed 220 lakh views in 31 days.

Ranveer Singh's movie Dhurandhar broke multiple box office records during its box office run. Its milestone achievements include the highest-Hindi grosser title in India, second highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide and the highest-grossing A-rated Indian film.