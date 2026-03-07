Dhurandhar 2 trailer: Ranveer Singh returns as new Lyari leader, to face off with Arjun Rampal in Dhurandhar The Revenge

Dhurandhar 2 trailer: On Saturday, the makers unveiled the much-awaited trailer of Dhurandhar 2, titled as Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel marks Ranveer Singh's return as the undercover Indian agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi aka Hamza.

Dhurandhar 2 trailer Dhurandhar 2 takes the story forward after the death of Akshaye Khanna's Rehman Dakait. As the streets of Lyari burn without a leader, Ranveer Singh's Hamza takes control. The trailer also features glimpses of his younger self as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, hinting at a possible backstory.

This time, Arjun Rampal is introduced as the prime antagonist, Major Iqbal. R Madhavan returns as Ajay Sanyal. Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam says, "Jaha dard hai, waha mard hai."

The trailer also echoed "Honsla. Eendhan. Badla," referring to the story of the sequel.

Watch trailer here:

Dhurandhar: The Revenge will reportedly have a runtime of approximately 3 hours and 55 minutes (235 minutes), making it one of the longest Indian films of recent times.

Dhurandhar 2 wad said to add Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi to the lineup, alongside the comeback of several members from the earlier cast.

Revisit success of Dhurandhar Written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a two-part film, originally aimed to be released as a single film. Dhurandhar 1 starred Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor.

Released on 5 December, Dhurandhar became the highest-grossing film of 2025. The film achieved cult status and smashed box office records, surpassing 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' to emerge as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. It crossed ₹1,300 crore at the worldwide box office.

However, the film was banned in six Gulf countries, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, over its ‘anti-Pakistan’ content. The same is expected to be the case with its sequel as well.

Notably, Dhurandhar was reportedly downloaded two million times via piracy sites in Pakistan despite a ban on Indian films since 2019.

Dhurandhar 2 OTT release After wrapping up its theatrical run, Dhurandhar finally marked its OTT debut. It is now streaming online on Netflix. But this time, reports indicate that the digital rights of Dhurandhar 2 have been secured by JioHotstar for ₹150 crore.

Dhurandhar The Revenge release date Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, with T-Series taking over as the music label, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will have a wider release as a pan-India film. Within a gap of nearly two months, Dhurandhar 2 will arrive in theatres on March 19, 2026, on the occasion of Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi.

Dhurandhar 2 will be available in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

The sequel was previously scheduled to clash with Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups at the box office as both films locked 19 March. Later, the makers of Toxic pushed the film's release to June 4 due to geopolitical uncertainty and war in the Middle East, which would impact its global and Gulf-region box office collection.