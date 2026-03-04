Dhurandhar 2 trailer release delayed? Reports say Chandra Grahan postponed much-anticipated Ranveer Singh movie teaser

The Internet was much-hyped about the reported trailer launch of Dhurandhar The Revenge on March 3. However, after no update from the makers, Aditya Dhar, or Ranveer Singh, news surfaced that the Dhurandhar 2 trailer release was postponed because of a Chandra Grahan on Tuesday.

This year, the Chandra Grahan stretched for as long as 5 hours 39 minutes. This lunar eclipse was in place from 3:20 pm to 6:47 pm, with the astrologically inauspicious period starting at 9.39 am.

According to Bollywood Hungama, citing a source, the trailer release of Dhurandhar The Revenge, originally scheduled for March 3, was delayed due to Chandra Grahan (lunar eclipse) — believed to be an inauspicious time for new beginnings.

“Reports of Dhurandhar: The Revenge’s trailer release on March 3 weren’t mere rumours. The makers genuinely planned to unveil it that day. But they were later informed that March 3 witnesses a Chandra Grahan (lunar eclipse), which is considered inauspicious for new beginnings,” the report said.

According to the report, the trailer launch, usually released at noon, fell during the inauspicious period of the eclipse and was therefore postponed.

“The inauspicious period is said to be from 9:39 am to 6:46 pm. Trailers are usually launched around noon, and this timing falls within the window. Hence, the team decided to postpone the trailer release,” the source told Bollywood Hungama.

Dhurandhar The Revenge trailer release date According to a News18 report, the Dhurandhar 2 trailer will now release on March 5 or March 6. However, this release will likely just be digital, and a grand event for the much-anticipated trailer launch for Ranveer Singh's movie will be skipped.

When will Dhurandhar 2 release A sequel to the film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is set to release on March 19, clashing with Kannada star Yash's upcoming film, Toxic.

It is backed by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

The movie features Ranveer Singh, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and R Madhavan. A few new faces will be seen in Dhurandhar 2.

Dhurandhar is considered one of the biggest hits of Bollywood, beating Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

Emraan Hashmi in Dhurandhar: The Revenge? Dhurandhar 2 cast erupted after an alleged casting “leak” on Letterboxd. Reportedly, the sequel will also star Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi.

“﻿As rival gangs, corrupt officials and a ruthless Major Iqbal close in, Hamza's mission for his country spirals into a bloody personal war where the line between patriot and monster disappears in the streets of Lyari,” the synopsis read.