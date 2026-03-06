Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Release: When and where to watch Ranveer Singh's much-awaited sequel glimpses

Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Release: Saturday marks the much-awaited release of the Dhurandhar 2 trailer. Titled as Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the sequel follows lead actor Ranveer Singh's return as undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

Dhurandhar 2 Trailer release date and time The much-awaited trailer of Dhurandhar 2, titled as Dhurandhar: The Revenge will be released on March 7, 2026, at 11:01 AM.

The trailer will be released across all social media platforms including Instagram and X, formerly Twitter. It will also be available on YouTube.

Ranveer Singh confirmed Dhurandhar 2 trailer release Confirming the same, Ranveer Singh took to his social media handles and dropped multiple posters. He wrote, “Brace yourself. Trailer out tomorrow, 7th March at 11:01 AM (sic).”

“#DhurandharTheRevenge Releasing In Cinemas Worldwide on 19th March 2026 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam @rampal72 @duttsanjay @actormaddy #AkshayeKhanna @saraarjunn @therakeshbedi @adityadharfilms #JyotiDeshpande @dhar_lokesh @officialjiostudios @b62studios @tseries.official @jiohotstar @stargoldofficial,” it added, tagging the film team including makers and the rest of the cast.

Check it out:

Dhurandhar 2 cast Dhurandhar is a two-part film, starring an ensemble cast consisting of Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor. The sequel is said to add new faces like Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam.

The film is written and directed by Aditya Dhar. It is backed by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

Dhurandhar 2 at box office Dhurandhar 2 was previously set to clash with Kannada actor Yash's pan-India release, Toxic. Recently, the makers of Toxic said they have decided to push the film's release, owing to geopolitical uncertainty amid the ongoing war in the Middle East. Toxic will now release on June 4, allowing space for Dhurandhar 2.

Dhurandhar 2 will seemingly miss out on the Gulf-region box office collection, much like its prequel. Dhurandhar 1 was blocked in the six Gulf countries Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia over alleged ‘Anti-Pakistan’ content. However, the film went on to smash multiple records at the domestic and international box office, becoming the highest-grossing film.

Dhurandhar 2 box office opening prediction Dhurandhar was released on December 5 and had performed exceptionally well, grossing ₹1,300 crore, out of which ₹1,000 crore alone from the Indian market.

Dhurandhar 2 is eyeing an even bigger release now that it will also release in four additional regional languages - Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, as a part of its pan-India rollout to leverage the buzz around the film in South India.