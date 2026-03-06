Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Release: When and where to watch Ranveer Singh's much-awaited sequel glimpses

Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Release: Saturday marks the much-awaited release of the Dhurandhar 2 trailer. Titled as Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the sequel follows lead actor Ranveer Singh's return as undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

Dhurandhar 2 Trailer release date and time The much-awaited trailer of Dhurandhar 2, titled as Dhurandhar: The Revenge will be released on March 7, 2026, at 11:01 AM.

Advertisement

The trailer will be released across all social media platforms including Instagram and X, formerly Twitter. It will also be available on YouTube.

Ranveer Singh confirmed Dhurandhar 2 trailer release Confirming the same, Ranveer Singh took to his social media handles and dropped multiple posters. He wrote, “Brace yourself. Trailer out tomorrow, 7th March at 11:01 AM (sic).”

“#DhurandharTheRevenge Releasing In Cinemas Worldwide on 19th March 2026 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam @rampal72 @duttsanjay @actormaddy #AkshayeKhanna @saraarjunn @therakeshbedi @adityadharfilms #JyotiDeshpande @dhar_lokesh @officialjiostudios @b62studios @tseries.official @jiohotstar @stargoldofficial,” it added, tagging the film team including makers and the rest of the cast.

Check it out:

Dhurandhar 2 cast Dhurandhar is a two-part film, starring an ensemble cast consisting of Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor. The sequel is said to add new faces like Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam.

Advertisement

The film is written and directed by Aditya Dhar. It is backed by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

Dhurandhar 2 at box office Dhurandhar 2 was previously set to clash with Kannada actor Yash's pan-India release, Toxic. Recently, the makers of Toxic said they have decided to push the film's release, owing to geopolitical uncertainty amid the ongoing war in the Middle East. Toxic will now release on June 4, allowing space for Dhurandhar 2.

Dhurandhar 2 will seemingly miss out on the Gulf-region box office collection, much like its prequel. Dhurandhar 1 was blocked in the six Gulf countries Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia over alleged ‘Anti-Pakistan’ content. However, the film went on to smash multiple records at the domestic and international box office, becoming the highest-grossing film.

Advertisement

Dhurandhar 2 box office opening prediction Dhurandhar was released on December 5 and had performed exceptionally well, grossing ₹1,300 crore, out of which ₹1,000 crore alone from the Indian market.

Dhurandhar 2 is eyeing an even bigger release now that it will also release in four additional regional languages - Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, as a part of its pan-India rollout to leverage the buzz around the film in South India.

Talking about box office expectations of Dhurandhar 2, trade analyst Ramesh Bala told the news agency PTI that the sequel is likely to rake in somewhere between ₹50 and ₹60 crore from the Southern states. “The Hindi version of 'Dhurandhar' did well in South and the sequel too will do well and it should open at Rs. 50 to 60 crores in South, which has over 3,500 screens," he said.

Advertisement

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.