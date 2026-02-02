Dhurandhar 2 trailer to drop tomorrow? Ranveer Singh’s cryptic post sparks buzz

On 2 February at 6 pm, Ranveer Singh posted a cryptic message on his Instagram account. We have reason to believe that it's the trailer release announcement.

Dhurandhar 2 trailer to be out tomorrow? Here's what Ranveer says The image he shared simply said “tomorrow 12:12 (sic)”, with no other explanation or caption. Almost immediately, fans began speculating about the meaning of this unusual post. Some believed it was nothing more than a playful tease, while others suspected it was signalling something much bigger.

The likely interpretation, for many, is that it is a teaser for the trailer release of Dhurandhar 2 — the highly anticipated part two of the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar.

View full Image A screenshot of the Instagram Story posted by Ranveer Singh.

This isn’t the first time Ranveer has used social media in this way to spark interest in an upcoming project. Before the release of the first Dhurandhar film, he deleted all of his Instagram posts and replaced them with a black image and a cryptic “12:12” story, which fans took as a hint of a major promotional announcement.

At that time, many speculated that this was connected to the first look teaser for Dhurandhar. The tactic drew wide attention online, with fans discussing the possible meaning and eager for new content.

Why is it most likely a trailer announcement? The choice of 12:12 as the time in the message also has precedent for the Dhurandhar franchise. For the first film, the official trailer was shared online at 12:12 pm on 18 November 2025, a specific time that quickly began trending among fans on social media. It seems likely that Part 2’s marketing team — potentially guided by director Aditya Dhar and Ranveer himself — has chosen to use the same symbolic timestamp again to tie the two films together and create continuity in their promotional strategy.

This also, in a way, signifies that Dhurandhar is one big film. It is a seven-hour spectacle that has been cut into two parts. Dhurandhar 2 - The Revenge is not a sequel after all, it's the second half of the same film.

More about Dhurandhar Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, is a big-budget Bollywood spy action thriller. The first instalment, released in late 2025, performed strongly at the box office, earning significant revenue and drawing praise for its intense action and star-studded cast.

The film also featured other well-known actors in key roles, such as Akshaye Khanna as a formidable antagonist and Arjun Rampal in a memorable supporting part.

Dhurandhar opened to mixed reviews from critics. While reviewers praised the film’s performances, Aditya Dhar’s direction, striking cinematography, large-scale action set pieces, background score and overall production design, some criticism was aimed at its lengthy runtime and uneven pacing.

Despite the divided critical response, the film proved to be a major commercial success. It crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark at the global box office within just three weeks of its release. The film went on to become the highest-grossing Hindi film in India and the second highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide at the time.