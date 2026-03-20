Dhurandhar 2 vs Jawan vs Animal: Who won on Day 1, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan or Ranbir Kapoor?

Dhurandhar 2, aka Dhurandhar The Revenge, made history with its opening day. The film defeated its own record from last year despite releasing in just over 100 days. Led by Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 earned ₹43 crore net from 12,735 paid preview shows ahead of the release day on 19 March 2026.
On day 1, Dhurandhar 2 marked its official release with an opening collection of ₹102.55 crore net from 21,728 shows at 59.5% occupancy. Considering the paid shows, the film raked in ₹ ₹145.55 crore net and ₹172.63 crore gross.
Dhurandhar 2 not only became one of Bollywood's biggest openers but also hit the ₹100-crore mark on a single day. Maintaining the pace, the film crossed the ₹150 crore mark easily on day 2.
Notably, the majority of the collection came from Dhurandhar's original Hindi language. Dhurandhar 2 saw a pan-India release with languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.
The Hindi version dominated the ticket window with ₹99.10 crore net from approximately 19,500 shows with a strong 73.6% occupancy.
Among the dubbed versions, the Telugu market emerged as the best performer, contributing ₹2.12 crore with a 59% occupancy across 1,112 shows. The Tamil version followed with ₹1.16 crore at 39% occupancy from 958 shows.
Meanwhile, the Malayalam version, owing to 96 shows, posted a solid 80% occupancy, raking in ₹0.09 crore. The Kannada version added ₹0.08 crore with a 46% occupancy from 62 shows. Overall, while the film was largely Hindi-driven, demand in the southern markets is expected to grow with time.
Dhurandhar dethroned Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan ( ₹75 crore), which held the record for the biggest Hindi opener. Jawan, which was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages, opened to ₹75 crore net on day 1. The film grossed 89.52 crore on the same day, as it was held 8,729 shows with an overall occupancy of about 62%.
Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, another box office blockbuster, topped the list of biggest openers in Bollywood with ₹64 crore net on day 1. The film, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, saw most contributions from the Hindi version. It recorded an overall occupancy of about 60.4% across 7,364 shows on day 1. It grossed ₹76.10 crore on its first Friday, before witnessing a strong opening weekend.
If combine day 1 and paid preview earnings, Dhurandhar 2 also surpassed the opening day collections of RRR ( ₹133 crore net), KGF: Chapter 2 ( ₹116 crore net), Kalki 2898 AD ( ₹95 crore net), Pathaan ( ₹57 crore net) and Stree 2 ( ₹52 crore net).
Dhurandhar 2 is a clear winner in terms of day 1 collection. However, it couldn't beat Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, which opened to ₹ ₹164 crore net.
Written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 is the final instalment of the two-part film. It features Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal in key roles.
Note: All inputs are based on Sacnilk.com