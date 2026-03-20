Dhurandhar 2 vs Pushpa 2: Who won, Ranveer Singh or Allu Arjun? Check Day 1 box office collection comparison

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has delivered a historic opening at the Indian box office. The much-awaited sequel, released in just over 100 days, stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal in key roles.
Dhurandhar 2 collected ₹43 crore net from 12,735 shows on preview day, with an impressive 51% occupancy. It is an extraordinary number for a non-release day.
Then, on its official opening day, the film collected ₹102.55 crore net from 21,728 shows at 59.5% occupancy. This is the first Bollywood film ever to cross the ₹100-crore mark on a single day. Before this, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan ( ₹75 crore), topped the list.
Hindi led dominantly with ₹99.10 crore net from 19,500 shows at a massive 73.6% occupancy. Telugu contributed ₹2.12 crore from 1,112 shows at 59% occupancy.
Tamil added ₹1.16 crore from 958 shows at 39% occupancy. Malayalam collected just ₹9 lakh from 96 shows at 80% occupancy. This was the highest occupancy percentage of any language version. Kannada collected ₹8 lakh from 62 shows at 46% occupancy.
The Hindi version's 73.6% occupancy on Day 1 is a staggering number, reflecting near-full houses across the country. The overall two-day (Day 0 and Day 1) total of ₹145.55 crore net firmly establishes Dhurandhar 2 among the biggest Bollywood openings in history.
While Dhurandhar 2 made history for Hindi movies, it could not surpass Pushpa: The Rule. Allu Arjun’s celebrated classic stands tall as the movie with the biggest opening ever in Indian cinema. However, If compared solely for Hindi numbers, Dhurandhar 2 wins hands down.
Pushpa 2 collected ₹10.65 crore net on preview day. On opening day, Pushpa 2 collected ₹164.25 crore net from 14,262 shows at 60% occupancy.
Telugu led the charge with ₹80.30 crore from 4,377 shows at 71.1% occupancy. Hindi was close behind with ₹70.30 crore from 7,551 shows at 70.8% occupancy.
Tamil contributed ₹7.70 crore from 1,362 shows at 48.4% occupancy. Malayalam added ₹4.95 crore from 794 shows at 57.6% occupancy. Kannada collected ₹1.00 crore from 178 shows at 52.3% occupancy.
Pushpa 2 remains the benchmark for single-day collections in Indian cinema. Its ₹164.25 crore Day 1 is significantly higher than Dhurandhar 2's ₹102.55 crore even though Ranveer Singh’s movie ran nearly 7,500 more shows on Day 1.
Pushpa 2 was released in 14,262 screens on Day while Dhurandhar 2 enjoyed 21,728 screens. Aditya Dhar’s sequel was released in a whopping 19,500 screens.
While Dhurandhar: The Revenge turns out to be historic for a Hindi film, it falls far behind three other films. The Hindi action thriller, released on 19 March, stands at number 4 when we exclude Day 0 numbers.
Not only Pushpa 2, Dhurandhar 2 could not surpass RRR either. With ₹133 crore net on Day 1, SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster stands at number 2. KGF: Chapter 2 stands third with ₹116 crore on Day 1. Dhurandhar 2, however, managed to beat Kalki: 2898 AD ( ₹95 crore).
Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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