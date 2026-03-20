Dhurandhar 2 vs Pushpa 2: Who won, Ranveer Singh or Allu Arjun? Check Day 1 box office collection comparison

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has delivered a historic opening at the Indian box office. The much-awaited sequel, released in just over 100 days, stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal in key roles.

Dhurandhar 2 collected ₹43 crore net from 12,735 shows on preview day, with an impressive 51% occupancy. It is an extraordinary number for a non-release day.

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Then, on its official opening day, the film collected ₹102.55 crore net from 21,728 shows at 59.5% occupancy. This is the first Bollywood film ever to cross the ₹100-crore mark on a single day. Before this, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan ( ₹75 crore), topped the list.

Hindi led dominantly with ₹99.10 crore net from 19,500 shows at a massive 73.6% occupancy. Telugu contributed ₹2.12 crore from 1,112 shows at 59% occupancy.

Tamil added ₹1.16 crore from 958 shows at 39% occupancy. Malayalam collected just ₹9 lakh from 96 shows at 80% occupancy. This was the highest occupancy percentage of any language version. Kannada collected ₹8 lakh from 62 shows at 46% occupancy.

The Hindi version's 73.6% occupancy on Day 1 is a staggering number, reflecting near-full houses across the country. The overall two-day (Day 0 and Day 1) total of ₹145.55 crore net firmly establishes Dhurandhar 2 among the biggest Bollywood openings in history.

Pushpa 2 While Dhurandhar 2 made history for Hindi movies, it could not surpass Pushpa: The Rule. Allu Arjun’s celebrated classic stands tall as the movie with the biggest opening ever in Indian cinema. However, If compared solely for Hindi numbers, Dhurandhar 2 wins hands down.

Pushpa 2 collected ₹10.65 crore net on preview day. On opening day, Pushpa 2 collected ₹164.25 crore net from 14,262 shows at 60% occupancy.

Telugu led the charge with ₹80.30 crore from 4,377 shows at 71.1% occupancy. Hindi was close behind with ₹70.30 crore from 7,551 shows at 70.8% occupancy.

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Tamil contributed ₹7.70 crore from 1,362 shows at 48.4% occupancy. Malayalam added ₹4.95 crore from 794 shows at 57.6% occupancy. Kannada collected ₹1.00 crore from 178 shows at 52.3% occupancy.

Pushpa 2 remains the benchmark for single-day collections in Indian cinema. Its ₹164.25 crore Day 1 is significantly higher than Dhurandhar 2's ₹102.55 crore even though Ranveer Singh’s movie ran nearly 7,500 more shows on Day 1.

Pushpa 2 was released in 14,262 screens on Day while Dhurandhar 2 enjoyed 21,728 screens. Aditya Dhar’s sequel was released in a whopping 19,500 screens.

Top 5 film openings While Dhurandhar: The Revenge turns out to be historic for a Hindi film, it falls far behind three other films. The Hindi action thriller, released on 19 March, stands at number 4 when we exclude Day 0 numbers.

Not only Pushpa 2, Dhurandhar 2 could not surpass RRR either. With ₹133 crore net on Day 1, SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster stands at number 2. KGF: Chapter 2 stands third with ₹116 crore on Day 1. Dhurandhar 2, however, managed to beat Kalki: 2898 AD ( ₹95 crore).