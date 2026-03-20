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Dhurandhar 2 vs Pushpa 2: Who won, Ranveer Singh or Allu Arjun? Check Day 1 box office collection comparison

Dhurandhar: The Revenge achieved a historic opening at the Indian box office. But, despite its massive success, did Ranveer Singh's movie beat Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2? Let's find out. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated20 Mar 2026, 08:46 AM IST
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Dhurandhar 2 vs Pushpa 2: Who won, Ranveer Singh or Allu Arjun? Check Day 1 box office collection comparison
Dhurandhar 2 vs Pushpa 2: Who won, Ranveer Singh or Allu Arjun? Check Day 1 box office collection comparison(https://www.sacnilk.com/box-office-records/top-indian-movies-day1-collection)
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Dhurandhar: The Revenge has delivered a historic opening at the Indian box office. The much-awaited sequel, released in just over 100 days, stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal in key roles.

Dhurandhar 2 collected 43 crore net from 12,735 shows on preview day, with an impressive 51% occupancy. It is an extraordinary number for a non-release day.

Also Read | Rakesh Bedi compares Dhurandhar 2 with Indira Gandhi and PM Modi films

Then, on its official opening day, the film collected 102.55 crore net from 21,728 shows at 59.5% occupancy. This is the first Bollywood film ever to cross the 100-crore mark on a single day. Before this, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan ( 75 crore), topped the list.

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Hindi led dominantly with 99.10 crore net from 19,500 shows at a massive 73.6% occupancy. Telugu contributed 2.12 crore from 1,112 shows at 59% occupancy.

Tamil added 1.16 crore from 958 shows at 39% occupancy. Malayalam collected just 9 lakh from 96 shows at 80% occupancy. This was the highest occupancy percentage of any language version. Kannada collected 8 lakh from 62 shows at 46% occupancy.

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 1: Ranveer's film beats RRR, Baahubali 2

The Hindi version's 73.6% occupancy on Day 1 is a staggering number, reflecting near-full houses across the country. The overall two-day (Day 0 and Day 1) total of 145.55 crore net firmly establishes Dhurandhar 2 among the biggest Bollywood openings in history.

Pushpa 2

While Dhurandhar 2 made history for Hindi movies, it could not surpass Pushpa: The Rule. Allu Arjun’s celebrated classic stands tall as the movie with the biggest opening ever in Indian cinema. However, If compared solely for Hindi numbers, Dhurandhar 2 wins hands down.

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Pushpa 2 collected 10.65 crore net on preview day. On opening day, Pushpa 2 collected 164.25 crore net from 14,262 shows at 60% occupancy.

Telugu led the charge with 80.30 crore from 4,377 shows at 71.1% occupancy. Hindi was close behind with 70.30 crore from 7,551 shows at 70.8% occupancy.

Also Read | Explained: Why March 19 became the perfect release date for Dhurandhar 2

Tamil contributed 7.70 crore from 1,362 shows at 48.4% occupancy. Malayalam added 4.95 crore from 794 shows at 57.6% occupancy. Kannada collected 1.00 crore from 178 shows at 52.3% occupancy.

Pushpa 2 remains the benchmark for single-day collections in Indian cinema. Its 164.25 crore Day 1 is significantly higher than Dhurandhar 2's 102.55 crore even though Ranveer Singh’s movie ran nearly 7,500 more shows on Day 1.

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Pushpa 2 was released in 14,262 screens on Day while Dhurandhar 2 enjoyed 21,728 screens. Aditya Dhar’s sequel was released in a whopping 19,500 screens.

Top 5 film openings

While Dhurandhar: The Revenge turns out to be historic for a Hindi film, it falls far behind three other films. The Hindi action thriller, released on 19 March, stands at number 4 when we exclude Day 0 numbers.

Not only Pushpa 2, Dhurandhar 2 could not surpass RRR either. With 133 crore net on Day 1, SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster stands at number 2. KGF: Chapter 2 stands third with 116 crore on Day 1. Dhurandhar 2, however, managed to beat Kalki: 2898 AD ( 95 crore).

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk.

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About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More

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