Dhurandhar 2 vs Toxic: Ranveer Singh and Yash head for major box office clash — who will lead the race?

Dhurandhar 2 vs. Toxic Box Office Preview: Bollywood and South Indian cinema are about to engage in a fierce battle at the box office. Ranveer Singh and Kannada sensation Yash will compete this time with their eagerly awaited movies. Both Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic are now set to arrive in theatres around the same time, promising a fierce box office battle.

With the makers of Toxic reaffirming its release date, the big question remains—can the South Indian biggie once again dominate the Hindi film at the ticket windows?

Ranveer Singh vs Yash: A High-Stakes Box Office Battle Directed by Geethu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups features Yash in the lead role, supported by an ensemble cast that includes Rukmini Vasanth, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair. Marking Yash’s 19th outing as a lead actor, the film showcases him in a striking gangster role and is slated for a theatrical release on March 19.

On the other hand, Dhurandhar continues its impressive run at the box office, shattering multiple records and maintaining strong momentum. Riding on this massive success, anticipation is rapidly building for Dhurandhar 2, which is set to arrive in cinemas alongside Toxic. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel will delve into Hamza’s origins and chronicle his complete dominance over Lyari following the death of Akshaye Khanna’s character, Rehman Dakait, in the first installment. The film will once again feature Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan in pivotal roles.

Dhurandhar 2 vs Toxic Social media remains sharply divided over Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic, though a large section of users believes Yash’s film could find it difficult to compete with Ranveer Singh’s eagerly awaited sequel.