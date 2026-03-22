Dhurandhar 2: When Ranveer Singh said if Aditya Dhar film hits ₹1000 crore, ₹500 crore would be due to Rakesh Bedi

Actor Ranveer Singh praised veteran performer Rakesh Bedi during the filming of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, saying a large part of the film’s potential success would be because of him.
Speaking on India Podcasts, Bedi recalled a moment from the set. “Bohot achchi tuning rahi, aur jab mera last day tha… tab Ranveer ne mike apne haath mein li aur bola ki agar ye film ₹1000 crore ka dhanda karegi toh usme ₹500 crore Rakesh ji ke vajah se honge (There was such a good tuning on set. When it was my last day, Ranveer took the mic and said that if the film makes 1000 crore at the box office then 500 crore will be because of Rakesh ji)!”
Bedi said he initially asked Ranveer not to make such a big statement, but the actor stood by his words.
Reflecting on the experience, he added, “Ek character actor ke liye issey badi respect aur kya ho sakti hain? Ek director jo bol raha hain, aur usne mere kandhe pe haath rakh ke bola, film ke dauran, 'Rakesh ji jab apka last day aayega na shooting ka, toh main ro parunga! Sir, I will miss you! So iss tarah ka atmosphere create hua tha poore film mein. Toh kaam achcha hi hoga na (What more can a character actor ask for? The director told me that when it will be my last day on set he will start crying. So that was the atmosphere on set, and that reflects on the good work)?”
The comments offer a glimpse into the working environment on the film, with Bedi highlighting the sense of respect and camaraderie among the cast and crew.
The first Dhurandhar film featured Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy who infiltrates gangs in Lyari to dismantle a terror network targeting India, while rising within Pakistan’s underworld. The upcoming sequel is expected to explore how his character was trained to become Hamza Ali Mazari, and will include a face-off between Arjun Rampal and Singh.
Dhurandhar 2 also stars R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor and Sanjay Dutt.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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