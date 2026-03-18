Dhurandhar 2: Who is Bade Sahab? Fan theories flood social media ahead of release, ‘Imagine Ranveer Singh with…’

Who is Bade Sahab in Dhurandhar: The Revenge? This question has been haunting Bollywood fans ever since the first film was released. Many compare this to another iconic filmy puzzle before Baahubali 2: Why did Katappa kill Baahubali?

Meanwhile, social media users have their ‘fan theories’.

“I have a theory regarding the identity of Bade Sahab in Dhurandhar 2. In case anyone is interested: There are a few clues in the trailer that point to one of these two: Hafiz Muhammad Saeed or Masood Azhar. I am on the road for the next couple of weekends, so I won't know for sure till the next few weeks,” wrote one of them.

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“Sources suggest that Bade Sahab is Dawood Ibrahim, and for the first time, the world will learn how an Indian spy actually killed him in Dhurandhar 2,” wrote another Dhurandhar fan.

Another user commented, “The Bade Shahab we will see in Dhurandhar 2 is Hafiz Saeed, as mentioned in Hamza’s diary. Aditya Dhar, what kind of screenplay are you cooking?”

“This leaked image from the sets of Dhurandhar showing SP Aslam meeting Major Iqbal opens up so many possibilities. What if Major Iqbal is actually Bade Sahab himself?” speculated another user.

Dhurandhar 2: Which actor as Bade Sahab? At the same time, there is immense curiosity around the actor who plays Bade Sahab in Dhurandhar 2. Many speculate it will be Salman Khan.

“The Bade Sahab theory makes complete narrative sense — Dhurandhar 2 introducing Salman as the shadowy power behind the whole operation would be the kind of reveal that keeps audiences invested in a franchise long-term,” came one such speculation.

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“Salman Khan as Bade Sahab in Dhurandhar 2 is the BIGGEST fan theory right now! Imagine: Salman Khan + Sanjay Dutt + Ranveer Singh in one frame,” another user fanned the speculation.

At the same time, many fans think Emraan Hashmi is playing Bade Sahab in Dhurandhar 2. Hashmi recently played the bad guy in two big-budget movies: Tiger 3 and They Call Him OG.

Earlier, a Letterboxd screenshot went viral. It showed Emraan Hashmi’s name in the credits as Bade Sahab. Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam were also seen among the cast members.

However, these theories have already been debunked. Many credible sources have claimed that neither Emraan Hashmi nor Salman Khan will portray Bade Sahab in Dhurandhar 2.

“The rumours about Emraan Hashmi playing Bade Sahab in Dhurandhar 2 are unconfirmed. Since Letterboxd is publicly editable, this information shouldn’t be taken as an official leak unless there’s an official announcement,” commented one user.

So, who’s playing Bade Sahab? Those who watched the paid previews already know that. Many more will come to know tomorrow, 19 March, when the movie hits the theatres.