Dhurandhar 2: Why India can’t stream Ranveer Singh’s film yet despite global Netflix release

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, is finally making its OTT debut after a historic theatrical run that reportedly crossed ₹1800 crore worldwide.

The spy thriller is scheduled to begin streaming internationally on Netflix from the night of May 14 across several territories. However, despite the global rollout, viewers in India still cannot stream the film on Netflix.

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Instead, the film is expected to release domestically on JioHotstar, although the official India streaming date remains unclear.

The unusual split-platform release strategy has become a major talking point online, especially among Indian fans waiting for confirmation about when the film will finally arrive on OTT locally.

Global Netflix Release Begins Tonight While the first Dhurandhar film had streamed globally on Netflix, the sequel has taken a different digital route.

International audiences in several regions are expected to gain access to Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge tonight on Netflix depending on local time zones.

Reports suggest the overseas version may also include an extended “Raw & Uncut” edition featuring additional scenes and uncensored material that was not shown in cinemas.

Back in India, however, the film will reportedly stream on JioHotstar instead of Netflix.

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Despite growing anticipation, JioHotstar has not yet officially confirmed whether the film will release immediately alongside the international premiere or arrive later after the IPL 2026 season concludes.

Dhurandhar 2’s Historic Box Office Run The OTT excitement comes after the film delivered one of the biggest box office performances in Indian cinema history.

According to reports, Dhurandhar 2 has earned around ₹1,144.27 crore net domestically and approximately ₹1,369.49 crore gross in India within 56 days of release.

The film reportedly surpassed the Hindi box office performance of the franchise’s first installment, which had earlier crossed ₹890 crore net in India.

With these numbers, Dhurandhar 2 has emerged as the highest grossing Hindi film ever and the first Hindi movie to cross the ₹1000 crore mark at the domestic box office.

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Still Behind Pushpa 2 In India Despite the massive success, Dhurandhar 2 has not yet become the highest grossing Indian film domestically.

Reports state that Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and directed by Sukumar, still holds the top domestic record with around ₹1,234.10 crore net collection in India.

While Pushpa 2 performed strongly in both Telugu and dubbed Hindi markets, reports suggest Dhurandhar 2 earned most of its revenue primarily through its Hindi version despite releasing in multiple South Indian languages.

Record-Breaking Opening And Paid Previews The film also reportedly broke several opening-day and preview records during its theatrical release.

Ahead of its March 19 release, the makers held paid preview screenings on March 18, which alone reportedly generated more than ₹43 crore.

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On opening day, coinciding with Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi celebrations, the film earned around ₹102.55 crore including previews, becoming one of the fastest Indian films to enter the ₹100 crore club.

In doing so, it surpassed the previous opening-day record held by Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan, which had opened at ₹64.50 crore across India.

Worldwide Performance Crosses ₹ 1800 Crore Globally, Dhurandhar 2 also emerged as one of India’s biggest theatrical successes.

Reports claim the film crossed ₹1800 crore worldwide, overtaking the global lifetime collection of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion directed by SS Rajamouli.

However, it still trails Dangal starring Aamir Khan, which reportedly earned around ₹2090 crore globally.

Much of Dangal’s success came from its exceptional China box office run, where it earned around ₹1300 crore alone.

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If Chinese earnings are excluded, reports suggest Dhurandhar 2 becomes the highest grossing Indian film globally.

Franchise Records And International Milestones The Dhurandhar franchise has also reportedly become India’s highest grossing film franchise overall.

With the first film earning more than ₹1300 crore globally and the sequel crossing ₹1800 crore, the franchise’s combined worldwide earnings have reportedly gone beyond ₹3100 crore.

The sequel is also being credited as the fastest Indian film to reach ₹500 crore globally in three days and ₹1000 crore worldwide within seven days.

Reports additionally claim the film emerged as the highest grossing Indian film in several overseas territories, including North America, where it reportedly earned $22.9 million, or over ₹220 crore.

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For now, while international audiences prepare to stream the blockbuster tonight on Netflix, Indian fans continue waiting for official confirmation on when Dhurandhar 2 will finally arrive on JioHotstar.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.