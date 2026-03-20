Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh's sequel crosses ₹200 crore mark, beats RRR and Kalki

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 is a record-breaking hit on day 1 itself. It became one of the few films in the history of Bollywood to cross the ₹100 crore mark domestically. At the worldwide box office, Dhurandhar 2, titled as Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has minted more than ₹200 crore on the first day itself.
According to Sacnilk.com, Dhurandhar 2 minted a total of ₹236.63 crore worldwide (gross) on day 1. This includes ₹172.63 crore from India and ₹64 crore from overseas markets. The worldwide net collection of Dhurandhar 2 remains ₹139.78 crore across 34,463 shows.
Dhurandhar The Revenge is off to a historic start with paid previews registering the biggest figure ever for an Indian film. The Ranveer Singh-starrer earned ₹43 crore net at the domestic box office and around ₹75 crore gross worldwide from preview shows alone, helping it hit the predicted ₹100 crore mark, as reported by Hindustan Times.
On its official release day, 19 March, Dhurandhar 2 widened its reach across tier-2 and tier-3 markets and collected ₹102 crore net in India, marking it the biggest single-day total for a Hindi film. Adding this, India total collection surged to around ₹145.55 crore net ( ₹172.63 crore gross) on day 1.
Benefiting from Indian festive holidays like Ugadi and Gudi Padwa, the Ranveer Singh-starrer grossed nearly $7.7 million internationally on Thursday. Overall, Dhurandhar 2 has raked in approximately ₹236.63 crore worldwide gross, including about ₹172.63 crore from India alone on Thursday.
Going by a report of Hindustan Times, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has surpassed all previous Bollywood opening records by a huge margin on Day 1. The earlier record was held at ₹129 crore by Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan in 2023. It was followed by Pathaan ( ₹104 crore) and Animal ( ₹101 crore), both crossing the ₹100 crore mark on opening day.
If true, Dhurandhar The Revenge has also outperformed pan-India blockbusters. Its opening-day haul has beaten RRR ( ₹223 crore), Baahubali 2: The Conclusion ( ₹214 crore), Kalki 2898 AD ( ₹174 crore), and KGF Chapter 2 ( ₹159 crore).
Dhurandhar 2 is the last instalment of the two-part film, written and directed by Aditya Dhar. Dhar also co-produced the film alongside Jyoti Deshpande and Aditya Dhar under Jio Studios and B62 Studios.
Led by Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar The Revenge also brings back R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi.
The sequel continues the quest of the undercover Indian intelligence agent who is sent to Pakistan to infiltrate and eliminate Karachi's criminal syndicates and underworld, avenging for the 26/11 attacks.
Inspired by real-life geopolitical events and conflicts in South Asia, Dhurandhar 2 also showcases Operation Lyari, the 2014 Indian general election, the 2016 Indian note demonetisation and various other political events. PM Narendra Modi's footage is also used in the film.