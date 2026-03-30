Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh film nears ₹1,400 cr mark despite drop

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues its dominant run at the global box office, even as weekday trends begin to show a predictable slowdown.
On Day 12, the film added ₹25.30 crore net in India, taking its total domestic net collection to ₹872.17 crore and gross collections to ₹1,042.23 crore.
The overseas market has also contributed significantly to the film’s performance. On the same day, the film earned ₹8.00 crore internationally, pushing its total overseas gross to ₹350.00 crore. As a result, the worldwide gross collection now stands at an impressive ₹1,392.23 crore, cementing its position among the top earners of the year.
However, the Day 12 figures reflect a sharp drop of 62.8 per cent compared to the previous day’s ₹68.10 crore net collection. The decline follows a strong second weekend, where the film recorded ₹62.85 crore on Day 10 (Saturday) and ₹68.10 crore on Day 11 (Sunday). Such a fall is widely seen as part of the standard weekday trend, especially after elevated weekend footfalls.
Trade analysts note that the film’s occupancy also dipped to 22.6 per cent on Monday, down from 48.5 per cent on Sunday. Despite this, the overall trajectory remains robust, with the film continuing to draw audiences across a large number of screens. On Day 12, it was running in 17,592 shows nationwide, indicating sustained exhibitor confidence.
Led by Ranveer Singh, the film has gained from strong audience support, fan-driven bookings and repeat viewings. His more controlled performance in a spy role has helped keep viewers interested.
The film is also doing well overseas. International markets have stayed steady and helped balance the drop seen in India during weekdays. The ₹350 crore overseas total shows consistent performance, though daily growth has slowed.
Trade experts say the sharp Monday drop is normal and does not mean the film is losing steam. Big films often fall during weekdays after strong weekends. The key is whether it stays stable through the week and grows again over the weekend.
At its current pace, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to keep adding to its total. Having already crossed ₹1,300 crore worldwide, it is already a major box office success.
As it moves through its second week, focus will remain on how well it holds during weekdays and whether it can pick up again in the coming days.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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