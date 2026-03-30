Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh film nears ₹1,400 cr mark despite drop

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues its dominant run at the global box office, even as weekday trends begin to show a predictable slowdown.
On Day 12, the film added ₹25.30 crore net in India, taking its total domestic net collection to ₹872.17 crore and gross collections to ₹1,042.23 crore.
The overseas market has also contributed significantly to the film’s performance. On the same day, the film earned ₹8.00 crore internationally, pushing its total overseas gross to ₹350.00 crore. As a result, the worldwide gross collection now stands at an impressive ₹1,392.23 crore, cementing its position among the top earners of the year.
However, the Day 12 figures reflect a sharp drop of 62.8 per cent compared to the previous day’s ₹68.10 crore net collection. The decline follows a strong second weekend, where the film recorded ₹62.85 crore on Day 10 (Saturday) and ₹68.10 crore on Day 11 (Sunday). Such a fall is widely seen as part of the standard weekday trend, especially after elevated weekend footfalls.
Trade analysts note that the film’s occupancy also dipped to 22.6 per cent on Monday, down from 48.5 per cent on Sunday. Despite this, the overall trajectory remains robust, with the film continuing to draw audiences across a large number of screens. On Day 12, it was running in 17,592 shows nationwide, indicating sustained exhibitor confidence.
Led by Ranveer Singh, the film has gained from strong audience support, fan-driven bookings and repeat viewings. His more controlled performance in a spy role has helped keep viewers interested.
The film is also doing well overseas. International markets have stayed steady and helped balance the drop seen in India during weekdays. The ₹350 crore overseas total shows consistent performance, though daily growth has slowed.
Trade experts say the sharp Monday drop is normal and does not mean the film is losing steam. Big films often fall during weekdays after strong weekends. The key is whether it stays stable through the week and grows again over the weekend.
At its current pace, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to keep adding to its total. Having already crossed ₹1,300 crore worldwide, it is already a major box office success.
As it moves through its second week, focus will remain on how well it holds during weekdays and whether it can pick up again in the coming days.