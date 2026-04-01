Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 13: Ranveer Singh film crosses ₹1,400 cr, eyes Baahubali 2 record

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar The Revenge held firm on its 13th day in cinemas, bucking the typical Tuesday slide with a stronger collection than the day before.

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 13 On its 13th day — a second Tuesday, typically one of the quieter days in a film's theatrical run — Aditya Dhar's spy thriller collected a net of ₹27.75 crore across 17,883 shows in India. That number represented a 9.7 per cent increase over the previous day's collection of ₹25.30 crore, a reversal of the usual weekday slide that most big films experience in their second week.

The total India net collection now stands at ₹899.92 crore, with gross domestic earnings at ₹1,077.41 crore. Overseas, the film added ₹8 crore on Day 13, taking its international gross to ₹358 crore. The worldwide gross now sits at ₹1,435.41 crore.

The numbers place Dhurandhar The Revenge in rare company. Its predecessor, the 2025 film Dhurandhar, became the highest-grossing Bollywood film of its time with lifetime earnings of ₹894 crore. The sequel has now crossed that figure and is heading towards ₹1,000 crore net in India — a milestone no Hindi film has ever reached.

What makes the Day 13 uptick particularly significant is the context. The film has been running without discounted ticket schemes or special pricing offers. The footfall is being driven entirely by word of mouth and repeat viewings — a sign of genuine audience appetite rather than promotional machinery.

The day also fell on Mahavir Jayanti, a public holiday in several Indian states, which contributed to the higher-than-expected turnout. Advance bookings ahead of the day had crossed four lakh tickets, and occupancy held at 26.1 per cent across all languages — up from 23.5 per cent the day before.

The film opened on 19 March 2026 with preview shows on the evening of 18 March that alone generated ₹43 crore. Its opening day net of ₹102.55 crore set the tone for a record-breaking first week. The first Sunday remains the highest single-day collection at ₹114.85 crore, while the first full week closed at ₹674.17 crore in India net — a figure most films never reach in their entire run.

The second weekend delivered fresh momentum. Saturday and Sunday of the second week brought in ₹62.85 crore and ₹68.10 crore respectively, before the expected Monday dip to ₹25.30 crore. The Tuesday recovery suggests the film retains a loyal base of viewers who are still filling seats in its third week of release.

Internationally, the film has already rewritten records. It surpassed the nine-year-old North America record held by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, crossing $23 million in that territory alone. It holds the number one position for an Indian film in nearly every overseas market it is running in, with more than 80 per cent of screens internationally carrying it into its second week.

Worldwide, it currently sits fourth on the all-time Indian film chart, behind Dangal, Baahubali 2, and Pushpa 2. With its current trajectory, a run at the top three is not out of the question — though closing the gap on Dangal's ₹2,070 crore global total, boosted significantly by a massive China release, would require a sustained run unlike anything Hindi cinema has managed before.

For now, the more immediate target is ₹1,000 crore net in India. At its current pace, that milestone looks certain. The only question is how quickly it gets there.