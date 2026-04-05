Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranveer Singh film closes in on ₹1,600 crore milestone

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues its remarkable run at the global box office, inching close to yet another milestone as it completes 18 days in cinemas.
The big-budget action sequel has now amassed an impressive ₹1,598.74 crore worldwide gross, placing it among the highest-grossing Indian films in recent years.
According to the latest figures, the film has earned ₹1,213.74 crore gross in India, while its overseas collections stand at ₹385.00 crore. In terms of net collections, the film has crossed ₹1,013.77 crore domestically, underlining its strong hold across both metropolitan centres and smaller markets.
On Day 18 alone, the Ranveer Singh-led film collected ₹28.75 crore net in India, screening across a wide 14,217 shows. The consistent turnout reflects the film’s sustained popularity well into its third week, a phase where most releases typically begin to slow down significantly.
Instead, Dhurandhar 2 has managed to retain audience interest, aided by repeat viewings and continued word-of-mouth.
The film serves as the sequel to the 2025 release Dhurandhar and marks the final chapter of the duology. Featuring an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan, the narrative follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent navigating a complex web of crime and politics across borders. The story blends fictional elements with references to real-world geopolitical events, giving it both scale and contemporary relevance.
A significant part of the film’s appeal lies in its ambitious production. Shot across multiple locations including Punjab, Maharashtra, Ladakh and Thailand, the film uses diverse landscapes to recreate international settings, with some regions standing in for Pakistan-based sequences. The makers shot the sequel back-to-back with the original, a decision that appears to have paid off in maintaining continuity and narrative flow.
At 229 minutes, Dhurandhar 2 is also among the longest Indian films ever produced, yet its box office performance suggests that audiences have embraced its expansive storytelling. The music, composed by Shashwat Sachdev, has further added to the film’s atmosphere, complementing its intense and often dramatic tone.
Trade observers note that the film’s strong overseas numbers have played a crucial role in pushing its worldwide total higher. Markets in the Middle East, North America and parts of Europe have responded well, contributing steadily to the film’s overall earnings.
With the ₹1,600 crore mark now within touching distance, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge appears poised to set further records in the days ahead. As it continues its theatrical run, the film stands as a rare example of a sequel that not only matches but surpasses the scale and success of its predecessor.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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