Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 19: Ranveer Singh film holds strong despite dip on Monday

Dhurandhar 2 is showing remarkable staying power at the box office, continuing its dominant global run as it enters its third week in cinemas.
Nearly three weeks into its theatrical run, Dhurandhar The Revenge continues to command the global box office, crossing an impressive ₹1,622.72 crore worldwide by Day 19. The action drama added ₹10.00 crore net in India on its third Monday, playing across 13,736 shows, reflecting a typical weekday slowdown after a robust weekend surge.
The film had witnessed a notable spike over its third weekend, collecting ₹25.65 crore on Saturday with 28.9 per cent occupancy, followed by an even stronger ₹28.75 crore on Sunday, where occupancy rose to 33.6 per cent. However, Monday saw collections taper to ₹10.00 crore, alongside a drop in occupancy to 14.2 per cent. Despite this decline, the film’s overall trajectory remains firmly upward.
In India, the film’s total gross collection now stands at ₹1,225.72 crore, with net earnings reaching ₹1,023.77 crore. Overseas markets have also played a significant role in sustaining its momentum. The film earned ₹5.00 crore internationally on Day 19, pushing its overseas gross to ₹397.00 crore so far. This consistent performance abroad has contributed substantially to its worldwide tally.
Positioned as the final instalment in the Dhurandhar duology, the film builds upon the narrative established in its 2025 predecessor. It features an ensemble cast led by Ranveer Singh, alongside Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, among others, many of whom reprise their roles.
The storyline follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent navigating the complex underbelly of Karachi’s criminal networks and political corridors. The narrative intertwines elements inspired by real geopolitical developments in South Asia, including events such as the 2014 Indian general election and the 2016 Indian banknote demonetisation, lending the film a semi-realistic backdrop.
Shot extensively across multiple locations including Punjab, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Thailand, the production mounted a large-scale visual canvas, with certain international locations doubling for Pakistan-based sequences. With a runtime of 229 minutes, the film ranks among the longest Indian productions, reflecting its expansive storytelling ambition.
As it progresses through its third week, Dhurandhar 2 shows signs of stabilising rather than slowing dramatically. While weekday dips are expected, its strong weekend rebounds and sustained overseas appeal indicate that the film is likely to continue its steady march at the box office in the days ahead.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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