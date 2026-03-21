Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 2: How much did Ranveer Singh's sequel earn overseas?

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 2: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is predicted to cross ₹500 crore by the opening weekend. The film is already close to the ₹250 crore worldwide mark, achieving nearly half of its expected threshold. It won’t be surprising if the Aditya Dhar directorial hits the target by Saturday itself, especially with the boost from the Eid holiday.

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 2 According to film trade tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 set the record at the global box office, raking in ₹333.39 crore worldwide in just three days. The film opened strongly with ₹73.85 crore from paid previews. It was followed by a phenomenal jump on Day 1, collecting ₹162.78 crore worldwide, including ₹102.55 crore India net, ₹121.03 crore India gross, and overseas contributing ₹41.75 crore. On Day 2 (Friday), Dhurandhar 2 added another ₹96.76 crore globally, driven by ₹80.72 crore India net and ₹96.76 crore gross. However, the exact overseas figures are yet to be reported.

So far, Dhurandhar 2 stands at ₹226.27 crore India net and ₹296.39 crore India gross. To this, the overseas markets added ₹64 crore.

Meanwhile, multiple posts on X claimed that Dhurandhar (Hindi version) grossed ₹448 crores worldwide on day 2. While Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims, Hindustan Times reported that the Ranveer Singh-starrer, on Friday, added $5 million from its overseas market.

About Dhurandhar 2 Released in theatres on March 19, Dhurandhar The Revenge is the direct sequel to 2025's highest-grossing Hindi film. It is written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar.

Besides Ranveer Singh in the lead as undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi aka Hamza Ali Mazari, the film also stars Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal and Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam, alongside Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun. The first instalment featured Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait.

Kangana Ranaut omits Ranveer Singh while praising Dhurandhar 2 Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut became the latest celebrity to praise Dhurandhar 2. On Saturday, she called director Aditya Dhar the driving force behind the film's success.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "The best thing about Dhurandhar’s success is that Aditya Dhar, @adityadharfilms, a superstar director, is established. Hollywood superstar directors are always far bigger than superstar actors. Eg: Spielberg, Tarantino, Nolan."

“We never give our filmmakers enough respect or credit. They are overworked, underpaid and bullied by superstars. As a result, I never meet any young person—insider or outsider—who dreams of becoming a filmmaker, director of photography or any other technician. Everyone claims to be talented, but they only want to be actors. Here is a superstar filmmaker shining brighter than any hero. Today, so many youngsters are watching his story who will aspire to be like him and take the film industry to greater heights!! Salutations, sir @adityadharfilms,” she added without mentioning a word for Ranveer Singh or any other cast.