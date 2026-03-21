Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 2: How much did Ranveer Singh's sequel earn overseas?

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 2: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is predicted to cross ₹500 crore by the opening weekend. The film is already close to the ₹250 crore worldwide mark, achieving nearly half of its expected threshold. It won’t be surprising if the Aditya Dhar directorial hits the target by Saturday itself, especially with the boost from the Eid holiday.
According to film trade tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 set the record at the global box office, raking in ₹333.39 crore worldwide in just three days. The film opened strongly with ₹73.85 crore from paid previews. It was followed by a phenomenal jump on Day 1, collecting ₹162.78 crore worldwide, including ₹102.55 crore India net, ₹121.03 crore India gross, and overseas contributing ₹41.75 crore. On Day 2 (Friday), Dhurandhar 2 added another ₹96.76 crore globally, driven by ₹80.72 crore India net and ₹96.76 crore gross. However, the exact overseas figures are yet to be reported.
So far, Dhurandhar 2 stands at ₹226.27 crore India net and ₹296.39 crore India gross. To this, the overseas markets added ₹64 crore.
Meanwhile, multiple posts on X claimed that Dhurandhar (Hindi version) grossed ₹448 crores worldwide on day 2. While Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims, Hindustan Times reported that the Ranveer Singh-starrer, on Friday, added $5 million from its overseas market.
Released in theatres on March 19, Dhurandhar The Revenge is the direct sequel to 2025's highest-grossing Hindi film. It is written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar.
Besides Ranveer Singh in the lead as undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi aka Hamza Ali Mazari, the film also stars Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal and Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam, alongside Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun. The first instalment featured Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait.
Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut became the latest celebrity to praise Dhurandhar 2. On Saturday, she called director Aditya Dhar the driving force behind the film's success.
Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "The best thing about Dhurandhar’s success is that Aditya Dhar, @adityadharfilms, a superstar director, is established. Hollywood superstar directors are always far bigger than superstar actors. Eg: Spielberg, Tarantino, Nolan."
“We never give our filmmakers enough respect or credit. They are overworked, underpaid and bullied by superstars. As a result, I never meet any young person—insider or outsider—who dreams of becoming a filmmaker, director of photography or any other technician. Everyone claims to be talented, but they only want to be actors. Here is a superstar filmmaker shining brighter than any hero. Today, so many youngsters are watching his story who will aspire to be like him and take the film industry to greater heights!! Salutations, sir @adityadharfilms,” she added without mentioning a word for Ranveer Singh or any other cast.
Dhurandhar is available in theatres in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages. It is backed by Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios and B62 Studios.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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