Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 23: Ranveer Singh film holds steady, eyes ₹1,700 crore

Dhurandhar 2 continues to draw audiences weeks after its release, maintaining a firm grip on the box office even as daily collections begin to taper.
On Day 23, the film earned a net ₹6.70 crore across 8,492 shows in India. This marks a 6.3 per cent drop from its Day 22 collection of ₹7.15 crore, when it was screened across 12,418 shows. While the decline is modest, it reflects the expected slowdown as the film enters its fourth week in theatres.
Despite this, the overall numbers remain formidable. The film’s total India net collection now stands at ₹1,055.12 crore, with gross domestic earnings reaching ₹1,263.26 crore. Overseas, the film added ₹2.00 crore on Day 23, pushing its international total to ₹408.00 crore. This takes the worldwide gross collection to an impressive ₹1,671.26 crore so far.
The sustained performance places the film among the highest-grossing Indian titles of recent times, underlining its wide appeal and strong word-of-mouth. Trade analysts note that maintaining collections above ₹6 crore in the fourth week is a significant achievement, particularly given the film’s lengthy runtime and competition from newer releases.
Produced by Jio Studios along with B62 Studios, the film is backed by Dhar, Lokesh Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande. It serves as a sequel to the 2025 film Dhurandhar and marks the final instalment of the duology.
The film features a large ensemble cast led by Ranveer Singh, alongside Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor and Manav Gohil. Several actors reprise their roles from the first instalment, continuing the narrative of an undercover Indian intelligence agent navigating high-stakes missions.
Set against a backdrop of geopolitical tension, the story follows the protagonist as he infiltrates Karachi’s criminal networks and political corridors, while seeking to avenge the 26/11 attacks. The narrative loosely draws on real-world events such as Operation Lyari, the 2014 Indian general election and the 2016 demonetisation drive, blending fiction with contemporary history.
Filmed extensively across India and Thailand, principal photography began in July 2024 in Bangkok and concluded in October 2025. Locations included Punjab, Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh, with several regions doubling for scenes set in Pakistan. The film’s music has been composed by Shashwat Sachdev.
With a runtime of 229 minutes, Dhurandhar 2 ranks among the longest Indian films ever made. It was released worldwide on 19 March 2026, coinciding with festive occasions including Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Eid — a strategic window that contributed to its strong opening and continued box office traction.
As it moves further into its theatrical run, the film’s steady earnings suggest that audience interest remains intact, even as the pace of collections begins to slow.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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