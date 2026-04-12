Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 24: Ranveer Singh film nears ₹1,700 crore milestone

A sustained fourth-week surge has kept Dhurandhar The Revenge firmly on track for a historic global finish.

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 24 The Ranveer Singh-led action drama collected ₹13.50 crore (net) in India on Day 24 (fourth Saturday), taking its total domestic net to ₹1,068.92 crore. The film’s India gross now stands at ₹1,279.80 crore, reflecting its continued strength nearly a month after release. With 8,244 shows across the country, the film recorded an occupancy of 24.3 per cent for the day, marking a clear jump as weekend footfall picked up.

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Detailed occupancy figures show a steady build through the day, with morning shows at 22.38 per cent, rising sharply to 36.38 per cent in the afternoon. Evening and night screenings remained consistent at 35.46 per cent and 35.15 per cent respectively, indicating sustained audience interest across time slots. The film’s performance suggests that it continues to draw crowds despite new releases and competition, a rarity at this stage of its theatrical run.

Internationally, the film added ₹3.50 crore on Day 24, taking its overseas gross to ₹411.50 crore. This has pushed its worldwide total to ₹1,691.30 crore, placing it among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. The overseas numbers, while smaller compared to its domestic haul, have shown consistency, particularly in key markets such as North America and the Middle East.

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Dhurandhar 2 vs Baahubali 2 Dhurandhar 2's strong fourth-week performance, combined with consistent overseas earnings of ₹411.50 crore so far, has kept it firmly in contention for the all-time global record.

In comparison, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion continues to hold the benchmark with a lifetime worldwide gross of approximately ₹1,800–1,810 crore. Its India gross alone stood at around ₹1,429 crore, with over ₹380 crore coming from overseas markets.

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While Dhurandhar 2 has already surpassed Baahubali 2 in the Hindi belt by a significant margin, it still trails by roughly ₹100–120 crore globally. However, given its current pace and sustained theatrical run, the gap has narrowed considerably, placing it among the closest challengers to Baahubali 2’s long-standing record.

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More about Dhurandhar 2 Produced by Dhar, Lokesh Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film is the concluding chapter in the Dhurandhar duology. It stars Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor and Manav Gohil, with several returning from the first instalment.

The narrative follows an undercover Indian intelligence operative navigating Karachi’s criminal networks and political corridors while seeking retribution linked to the 26/11 attacks. The storyline weaves in elements inspired by real-world developments in South Asia, including Operation Lyari, the 2014 Indian general election and the 2016 demonetisation drive, lending the film a layered geopolitical backdrop.

Shot extensively across India and Thailand, with locations such as Punjab, Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh doubling for cross-border settings, the film was mounted on a large scale. Principal photography began in July 2024 and wrapped in October 2025. The soundtrack is composed by Shashwat Sachdev, continuing his association with the franchise. At 229 minutes, the film ranks among the longest Indian productions to date.

Released worldwide on 19 March 2026, coinciding with Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Eid festivities, the film capitalised on the holiday window to deliver a historic opening. It crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark globally within its first week and has since broken multiple records.

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At present, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge stands as the third-highest-grossing Indian film of all time, the second-highest-grossing Hindi-language film globally and the highest-grossing Hindi film domestically. It is also the highest-grossing A-rated Indian film and the top-performing Indian release of 2026 so far, underlining its enduring theatrical pull nearly a month after release.