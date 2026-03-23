Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranveer Singh film crosses ₹800 crore gross mark, beats KGF 2

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is fast approaching the ₹800 crore mark at the worldwide box office, continuing its strong run despite a drop on its first Monday.
The film’s Day 5 collection of ₹65.00 crore represents a 43.4% drop from the previous day’s net collection of ₹114.85 crore. On Day 5, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge collected a net of ₹65.00 crore across 20,382 shows. This takes its total India gross collections to ₹619.76 crore, while the total India net collection stands at ₹519.12 crore so far.
Overseas, the film has grossed ₹210.00 crore, pushing its total worldwide gross collection to ₹829.76 crore. With this, the film has overtaken several major Hindi and pan-Indian releases in terms of early box office momentum, including Pathaan, Jawan, KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR, placing it among the fastest-performing films in recent years.
Looking at its earlier performance, the film saw strong growth over its first weekend. On Day 3 (first Saturday), it recorded ₹135.15 crore in gross collection and ₹113.00 crore in net collection, with 20,917 shows and 81.6% theatre occupancy.
On Day 4 (first Sunday), the film climbed further, earning ₹137.43 crore in gross and ₹114.85 crore in net collection, running in 21,202 shows with 79.7% occupancy.
On Day 5 (first Monday), collections dipped to ₹77.79 crore gross and ₹65.00 crore net, with 20,336 shows and 43.1% theatre occupancy, reflecting the usual weekday slowdown after a strong weekend.
Overall, the film’s total net collection now stands at ₹519.12 crore. Despite the expected drop, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues to perform strongly across markets.
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is a Hindi-language spy action thriller directed by Aditya Dhar. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the main role, alongside a large ensemble cast including Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and R. Madhavan. It follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent operating within Karachi’s criminal and political networks, while dealing with the aftermath of the 26/11 attacks and rising threats.
With strong word of mouth, large-scale action and consistent collections both in India and overseas, the film remains on track to cross further milestones in the coming days.