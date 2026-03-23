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Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranveer Singh film crosses ₹800 crore gross mark, beats KGF 2

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has crossed 800 crore worldwide, with 829.76 crore gross so far. Despite a Day 5 dip, it remains strong, outperforming films like Pathaan, Jawan, KGF 2 and RRR in early box office momentum.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published23 Mar 2026, 11:50 PM IST
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Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ai Mazari in Dhurandhar The Revenge.
Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ai Mazari in Dhurandhar The Revenge.
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Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is fast approaching the 800 crore mark at the worldwide box office, continuing its strong run despite a drop on its first Monday.

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 5

The film’s Day 5 collection of 65.00 crore represents a 43.4% drop from the previous day’s net collection of 114.85 crore. On Day 5, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge collected a net of 65.00 crore across 20,382 shows. This takes its total India gross collections to 619.76 crore, while the total India net collection stands at 519.12 crore so far.

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Overseas, the film has grossed 210.00 crore, pushing its total worldwide gross collection to 829.76 crore. With this, the film has overtaken several major Hindi and pan-Indian releases in terms of early box office momentum, including Pathaan, Jawan, KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR, placing it among the fastest-performing films in recent years.

Looking at its earlier performance, the film saw strong growth over its first weekend. On Day 3 (first Saturday), it recorded 135.15 crore in gross collection and 113.00 crore in net collection, with 20,917 shows and 81.6% theatre occupancy.

On Day 4 (first Sunday), the film climbed further, earning 137.43 crore in gross and 114.85 crore in net collection, running in 21,202 shows with 79.7% occupancy.

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On Day 5 (first Monday), collections dipped to 77.79 crore gross and 65.00 crore net, with 20,336 shows and 43.1% theatre occupancy, reflecting the usual weekday slowdown after a strong weekend.

Overall, the film’s total net collection now stands at 519.12 crore. Despite the expected drop, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues to perform strongly across markets.

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh lets grief speak where action falls short

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is a Hindi-language spy action thriller directed by Aditya Dhar. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the main role, alongside a large ensemble cast including Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and R. Madhavan. It follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent operating within Karachi’s criminal and political networks, while dealing with the aftermath of the 26/11 attacks and rising threats.

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With strong word of mouth, large-scale action and consistent collections both in India and overseas, the film remains on track to cross further milestones in the coming days.

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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