Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 6: Ranveer Singh starrer crosses ₹900 crore mark, overtakes RRR

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, continues its strong run at the box office.
On Day 6, the film collected ₹56.55 crore net across 20,412 shows in India. This takes its total India gross to ₹687.43 crore, with net collections at ₹575.67 crore so far.
The film saw a slight drop from Day 5, when it had collected ₹65.00 crore with an occupancy of 44.1 per cent. On Day 6, occupancy stood at 36.6 per cent.
In terms of language performance on Day 6, the Hindi version led with ₹52.00 crore and 36.7 per cent occupancy across 17,910 shows. Telugu followed with ₹3.10 crore and 42.0 per cent occupancy, while Tamil collected ₹1.10 crore. Kannada and Malayalam versions contributed smaller amounts.
Overall, the film’s India net collection now stands at ₹575.67 crore.
Dhurandhar 2 has moved ahead of RRR in terms of Day 6 worldwide collections, indicating a faster early pace at the box office. However, the film is still behind RRR’s overall lifetime earnings, which remain significantly higher.
The current figures reflect a strong opening week performance rather than a complete box office comparison.
Directed and written by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is the sequel to the 2025 film Dhurandhar and marks the final part of the series. It is produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The cast includes Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor and Manav Gohil, with several actors returning from the first instalment.
The story follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent who continues his mission in Karachi, taking on criminal networks and political forces while seeking revenge for the 26/11 attacks.
The film draws loose inspiration from real-life events in South Asia, including Operation Lyari, the 2014 Indian general election and the 2016 demonetisation. It was shot alongside the first part, with filming beginning in July 2024 in Bangkok and concluding in October 2025. Locations included Punjab, Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Thailand.
With a runtime of 229 minutes, the film is among the longest Indian productions to date.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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