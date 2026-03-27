Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh film crosses ₹1000 crore mark effortlessly

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues to perform strongly in its second week, maintaining steady collections and drawing consistent footfall across markets. The film’s sustained run reflects strong audience interest even beyond its opening phase.
On Day 9, the film collected ₹41.55 crore net in India across 18,456 shows. With this, its total India net collection has reached ₹715.72 crore, while the domestic gross stands at ₹854.99 crore. Overseas, the film has earned ₹274 crore, taking its total worldwide gross collection to ₹1,128.99 crore.
The Day 9 figures mark a slight drop from Day 8 (second Thursday), when the film earned ₹49.70 crore from 19,493 shows. However, occupancy rose from 28.4 per cent to 31.4 per cent, indicating a steady turnout and renewed momentum heading into the weekend.
Trade observers note that such fluctuations are typical in the second week of a film’s run, especially as weekday collections transition into weekend trends. In this context, Dhurandhar 2 appears to be holding firm, with expectations of an uptick over the coming days.
The film’s scale of release continues to play a key role in its performance. Even with a slight reduction in the number of shows, it has managed to sustain high earnings, suggesting strong demand across regions. Its consistent run in both metropolitan centres and smaller markets has contributed to its overall tally.
Internationally, the film has also delivered solid numbers, adding significantly to its worldwide total. Its performance in overseas territories highlights the expanding reach of large-scale Indian productions, particularly in established markets such as North America and the Middle East.
Crossing the ₹1,000 crore mark globally places Dhurandhar 2 among a select group of high-performing Indian films. As it continues its theatrical run, its ability to maintain momentum in the coming weekend will be closely watched by industry analysts.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 is produced by Dhar alongside Lokesh Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The film serves as a sequel to the 2025 release Dhurandhar and marks the final instalment of the duology.
The cast includes Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor and Manav Gohil, with several actors reprising their roles from the first film. The story follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent who continues his mission to infiltrate Karachi’s criminal networks and political circles, while seeking justice for the 26/11 attacks and confronting larger threats.
The narrative draws loose inspiration from real-world geopolitical developments in South Asia, including Operation Lyari, the 2014 Indian general election and the 2016 demonetisation drive, among other events.
Shot back-to-back with the first instalment, principal photography began in July 2024 in Bangkok and concluded in October 2025. Filming locations included Punjab, Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Thailand, with several sites doubling for Pakistan-based settings.
The film features music by Shashwat Sachdev, cinematography by Vikash Nowlakha and editing by Shivkumar V. Panicker. With a runtime of 229 minutes, it ranks among the longest Indian films produced.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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