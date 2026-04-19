Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 32: Ranveer Singh film beats Pushpa 2, becomes 3rd highest-grossing Indian film

The box office run of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues to hold steady more than a month after release.

The Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, has recorded consistent collections on Day 32, maintaining momentum despite new releases in cinemas.

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 32 As per the latest figures, the film is running across 3,743 shows and has collected a net of ₹4.60 crore so far today.

After a phenomenal theatrical run spanning weeks, Dhurandhar 2's worldwide gross has climbed to 1,742+ crore, overtaking Pushpa 2, which concluded its run at around 1,742 crore. The total worldwide collection now stands at ₹1,749.01 crore, with India gross at ₹1,334.73 crore and overseas collections at ₹419.70 crore. The India net collection has reached ₹1,115.07 crore across 472,404 shows.

Final domestic figures are still awaited, but the film has already established itself among the top performers in recent years.

The film has performed exceptionally well in India, where it has already crossed the 1,100 crore net mark, making it the highest-grossing Bollywood film in the country. The overseas performance has also been outstanding, contributing around 420 crore to the overall total.

What's notable is that the film managed to bounce back despite reduced screens and show cuts, indicating sustained audience interest even after a month-long run. The film earned 4.5 crore net in Hindi on its fifth Saturday, marking a strong 73 per cent jump from the previous day despite facing competition from new release Bhooth Bangla.

About the film Dhurandhar has proven the massive overseas potential of Hindi cinema without depending heavily on select international territories. In fact, it is the highest-grossing Indian film overseas if excluding China.

The film currently stands third in the all-time rankings. Dangal holds the top position with ₹2,070 crore, followed by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion at ₹1,788 crore. With a gap of around 45 crore between Dhurandhar 2 and Baahubali 2, the film still has an outside chance of climbing to the second position depending on how long it can sustain its run.

Directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun. The film's scale, mass appeal, conviction to tell the original story, and star power have all contributed to its historic run, with Ranveer Singh delivering one of the biggest successes of his career.

The Dhurandhar franchise has created history by becoming the first Indian film series to cross ₹3,000 crore worldwide. Together, both films have earned ₹3,019.35 crore globally, with the first Dhurandhar collecting ₹1,307.35 crore and the second earning ₹1,712 crore. In India, the duology has amassed ₹1,923.85 crore net and ₹2,305.35 crore gross, whilst overseas collections stand at ₹714 crore combined.