Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 8: Ranveer Singh movie creates uphill task for future films, mints ₹1,067 crore

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ranveer Singh starrer is continuing its dream run at the box office days after storming past the monumental ₹1000 crore mark. Aditya Dhar's spy action-thriller registered marginal uptick in collection on Thursday, 26 March.
The sequel to the 2025 film, ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ did a business of ₹ ₹49.70 crore net in India on its eighth day in theatres, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. On Wednesday, the fastest Indian film to join ₹1000 crore elite club raked in ₹48.25 crore net. This brings 8-day combined domestic collection to ₹674.17 crore net.
Produced under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film opened to a historic weekend. The highly anticipated spy thriller entered ₹100 crore club on its opening day by raking in a staggering ₹102.55 crore on 19 March.
At the overseas market, Dhurandhar 2 grossed a total of ₹261.92 crore with India gross at ₹805.32 crore. This implies that during its 8-day run in theatres, it minted a cumulative collection of ₹1,067.24 crore gross worldwide.
Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel commended Ranveer Singh movie's performance and in a post on X stated, “#Dhurandhar2 continues its HISTORIC RUN ,storms to a MASSIVE ₹915 Cr Worldwide in just 7 days, including paid previews.” Calling it an all time blockbuster, he added, “India leads the charge with ₹660 Cr, while Overseas contributes a solid ₹255 Cr - taking the total to a staggering ₹915 Cr WW gross.”
Produced by Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande, it beat Pushpa 2's ₹425 crore Hindi net first week collection and became the biggest first-week grosser in a single language in the opening weekend.
Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' continues to dominate the box office and rewrite benchmarks. In the digital ticketing space, it crossed 10 million tickets on BookMyShow. By recording one of the highest ticket sales on the platform, it joined 11 other films that have achieved this feat.
With historic earnings and critical acclaim, this film has sustained audience pull well beyond its opening frenzy and is setting a challenging benchmark for future releases.