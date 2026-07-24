Dhurandhar actor Ayesha Khan hits back at ‘no work for you in Bollywood’ remark after CJP protest: 'Scare someone else'

Actor Ayesha Khan, who rose to fame with Dhurandhar, was recently detained by the Mumbai Police at a student protest which took place on 22 July. Khan and several other Bollywood celebs joined protestors, expressing solidarity with students protesting for the alleged issues in the education system and paper leaks.

Ayesha Khan reacts to troll Days after the Mumbai protest, Ayesha Khan responded to a message, trolling her for joining the protest. She posted a screenshot of a user who warned her about supporting the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student protest. A user wrote to her, "No work for you in Bollywood now."

The actor responded, saying, “I would rather lose my career than lose my spine. Scare someone else, thank you, bye bye."

View full Image View full Image Ayesha Khan on Instagram.

Ayesha Khan detained at Mumbai protest At the Mumbai protest, Ayesha Khan alleged that she was dragged without reason and pushed inside a police van for showing solidarity to the students.

She said, “I was pulled by 4-5 women. I used all my strength to try not getting into the van but they pulled us in. Poorey van mein hum poochte rahein ki aap ne humein kyu detain kiya hain? Humne galti kya kiya hain? No answer, no accountability, nothing. Kisi ne koi jawab nahi diya aur humein Dadar se door Worli lekar aaye (We asked for answers inside the van that what was our mistake and why we were detained but there was no response or accountability. From Dadar we were taken to Worli).”

Khan also shared the video of her being pushed inside a van by the Mumbai Police.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor backs nationwide student protests over education reforms

She added, “Dragged, detained for standing in peace. Asked questions to all the police people present there on why were we being detained? But no answer whatsoever! Sadak pe khade rehna kabse crime ho Gaya? Today will be the most peaceful sleep of my life. I stood for what was right! Still in the police station asking the same question! Why am I detained? Which law did I break? Forget about one’s democratic right, and protecting it, instead you are harming your own citizens, for what?”

“I see shame in some of their eyes, but they are bound by their duties, they know, we know, what’s right and what’s wrong. My stand is clear. We lack accountability, EVERYWHERE. I still have hope, we will see a better future," she further said.

Her video has now gone viral across social media.

Celebs who joined CJP protest Besides Ayesha Khan, celebrities like Imran Khan, Jim Sarbh and Rasika Dugal were spotted walking alongside protestors, demanding a better future for the youth of the nation.

Rapper Raftaar, Alaya F, Pratibha Ranta, Gurfateh Pirzada, and singer Akasa Singh were also a part of the protest march.