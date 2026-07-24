Dhurandhar actor Ayesha Khan hits back at ‘no work for you in Bollywood’ remark after CJP protest: 'Scare someone else'

Actor Ayesha Khan, who rose to fame with Dhurandhar, was recently detained by the Mumbai Police at a student protest which took place on 22 July. Khan and several other Bollywood celebs joined protestors, expressing solidarity with students protesting for the alleged issues in the education system and paper leaks.

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Ayesha Khan reacts to troll Days after the Mumbai protest, Ayesha Khan responded to a message, trolling her for joining the protest. She posted a screenshot of a user who warned her about supporting the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student protest. A user wrote to her, "No work for you in Bollywood now."

The actor responded, saying, “I would rather lose my career than lose my spine. Scare someone else, thank you, bye bye."

Ayesha Khan on Instagram.

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Ayesha Khan detained at Mumbai protest At the Mumbai protest, Ayesha Khan alleged that she was dragged without reason and pushed inside a police van for showing solidarity to the students.

She said, “I was pulled by 4-5 women. I used all my strength to try not getting into the van but they pulled us in. Poorey van mein hum poochte rahein ki aap ne humein kyu detain kiya hain? Humne galti kya kiya hain? No answer, no accountability, nothing. Kisi ne koi jawab nahi diya aur humein Dadar se door Worli lekar aaye (We asked for answers inside the van that what was our mistake and why we were detained but there was no response or accountability. From Dadar we were taken to Worli).”

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Khan also shared the video of her being pushed inside a van by the Mumbai Police.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor backs nationwide student protests over education reforms

She added, “Dragged, detained for standing in peace. Asked questions to all the police people present there on why were we being detained? But no answer whatsoever! Sadak pe khade rehna kabse crime ho Gaya? Today will be the most peaceful sleep of my life. I stood for what was right! Still in the police station asking the same question! Why am I detained? Which law did I break? Forget about one’s democratic right, and protecting it, instead you are harming your own citizens, for what?”

“I see shame in some of their eyes, but they are bound by their duties, they know, we know, what’s right and what’s wrong. My stand is clear. We lack accountability, EVERYWHERE. I still have hope, we will see a better future," she further said.

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Her video has now gone viral across social media.

Celebs who joined CJP protest Besides Ayesha Khan, celebrities like Imran Khan, Jim Sarbh and Rasika Dugal were spotted walking alongside protestors, demanding a better future for the youth of the nation.

Rapper Raftaar, Alaya F, Pratibha Ranta, Gurfateh Pirzada, and singer Akasa Singh were also a part of the protest march.

On the other hand, celebs like Shabana Azmi, Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem and Prakash Raj reached Delhi's Jantar Mantar, the CJP protest site.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.