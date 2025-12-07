Ranveer Singh hails Danish Pandor while teasing Dhurandhar 2: ‘Tu chaa gaya mera raja’

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has heaped praise on his co-actor Danish Pandor, while dropping a hint about a possible sequel to ‘Dhurandhar’. The exchange comes after Danish shared an emotional tribute to Ranveer — celebrating his energy, work ethic and impact during the shoot.

In an Instagram post, Danish recalled the first time he and Ranveer met during the film’s narration. He wrote, “I still remember the very first day we met during the narration, you walked in with that trademark energy, hugged me tight and said, ‘Danniiisshh!! We’ll kill it!’ That one moment itself told me what kind of journey this was going to be!! (sic)”

He lauded Ranveer’s dedication, calling him “a true craftsman” who polished “every scene, every line” and arrived prepared to give his best performance. Danish credited Ranveer for bringing out a lively on-screen chemistry and acknowledged how inspiring it was to work alongside him.

Danish’s full note reads with warm admiration:

“Your energy, your madness, your precision, your generosity as a co-actor was just inspiring… it all just rubs off on you (sic).”

“Getting this opportunity, sharing this journey with you, watching you transform into this powerhouse every single day… I’m genuinely grateful (sic).”

“He’s invincible, he’s untouchable, he’s seen it all 🔥🔥🔥💣💣 (sic)”

“Cheers to you ❤️❤️ Cheers to ‘DHU-RAN-DHAR’ (sic).”

Ranveer responded with equal warmth and a hint at what might come, “Tu meri jaan hai! ❤️ Everyone is loving you! Imagine what will happen when they experience part two! ♥️🔥♥️🔥♥️🔥 I’m overwhelmed with these words. Will hold this message close to my heart. And cherish every moment of our collaboration. Tu chha gaya mere rajjjja !!! Proud of you!! And thrilled for you!!! (sic)”

Dhurandhar 2 officially announced The spy-thriller saga of Ranveer Singh's ‘Dhurandhar’ is officially a two-part narrative, with the highly anticipated sequel, ‘Dhurandhar 2’, confirmed for a theatrical release on 19 March, 2026.

The announcement came as a surprise post-credits reveal in the first installment, which opened to a massive Day 1 collection of ₹27 crore net in India. The short three-month gap between the two releases suggests that director Aditya Dhar and the team filmed both chapters simultaneously.

The sequel will continue the high-stakes journey of Ranveer Singh's undercover Indian operative, Hamza Ali Mazari, following the events of the first film, which was set against the backdrop of real-world terror incidents. It will bring the espionage thriller, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, to its intended conclusion.

However, the 19 March, 2026, date sets up a monumental box office showdown. ‘Dhurandhar 2’ will go head-to-head with Kannada superstar Yash’s pan-India film, ‘Toxic’, making it one of the most closely watched cinematic clashes of early 2026.