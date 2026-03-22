Dhurandhar actor Vivek Sinha thanks Dhruv Rathee for ‘free promotion’ after review video on film

Actor Vivek Sinha has reacted to the review video by YouTuber Dhruv Rathee on the film Dhurandhar, saying the video helped bring wider attention to the project.
Speaking in a recent interview with Radio Mirchi, Sinha said he appreciated Rathee’s take and the impact it had on audiences. “I really liked Dhruv Rathee. I’d like to say thank you to him for the video he posted,” he said. He added that many people told him they now wanted to watch the film after seeing the review, calling it “strong free promotion”.
In Dhurandhar, Vivek Sinha plays Zahoor Mistry, a terrorist and one of the key figures behind the 1999 IC-814 plane hijacking. The character appears early in the film and is shown as a central antagonist who directly challenges Indian authorities during the hostage crisis.
Zahoor Mistry’s actions drive much of the film’s conflict, as he is involved in negotiations and demands linked to the release of jailed militants. The role is portrayed as intense and confrontational, with the character representing the threat around which the story’s political and security tensions unfold.
Rathee’s video marked a rare instance of him reviewing a film like Dhurandhar, as his content typically focuses on politics, social issues and explanatory videos. In his review, Rathee was critical of the film’s messaging and tone. He argued that the film appeared heavily political and suggested that it leaned more towards narrative-building than balanced storytelling.
In the video, Rathee questioned the intent behind certain scenes and said the film felt “one-sided” in the way it presented events and characters. He also suggested that, in his view, the film moved away from nuanced storytelling and instead pushed a clear ideological angle. At one point, he remarked that such films risk blurring the line between entertainment and messaging.
At the same time, Rathee acknowledged that the film had high production value and strong performances, but maintained that these elements did not fully offset his concerns about its overall approach. His comments quickly gained traction online, drawing both support and criticism from viewers.
The review sparked a wider debate on social media, with some users agreeing with Rathee’s assessment, while others defended Dhurandhar and accused him of being overly critical. The discussion also led to increased curiosity around the film, with several viewers saying they would watch it to form their own opinion.
Despite the critical tone of the review, Sinha’s response remained measured. By thanking Rathee, he indicated that the attention — even if mixed — had benefited the film’s visibility.
The Dhurandhar duology has generated conversation since its release, with audiences divided over its themes and portrayal of events. Rathee’s video had added to that debate, highlighting how online commentary can shape public interest in a film.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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