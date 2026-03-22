Dhurandhar actor Vivek Sinha thanks Dhruv Rathee for ‘free promotion’ after review video on film

Actor Vivek Sinha has reacted to the review video by YouTuber Dhruv Rathee on the film Dhurandhar, saying the video helped bring wider attention to the project.

Dhurandhar actor thanks Dhruv Rathee for his review Speaking in a recent interview with Radio Mirchi, Sinha said he appreciated Rathee’s take and the impact it had on audiences. “I really liked Dhruv Rathee. I’d like to say thank you to him for the video he posted,” he said. He added that many people told him they now wanted to watch the film after seeing the review, calling it “strong free promotion”.

In Dhurandhar, Vivek Sinha plays Zahoor Mistry, a terrorist and one of the key figures behind the 1999 IC-814 plane hijacking. The character appears early in the film and is shown as a central antagonist who directly challenges Indian authorities during the hostage crisis.

Zahoor Mistry’s actions drive much of the film’s conflict, as he is involved in negotiations and demands linked to the release of jailed militants. The role is portrayed as intense and confrontational, with the character representing the threat around which the story’s political and security tensions unfold.

More about Dhurv Rathee's Dhurandhar review video Rathee’s video marked a rare instance of him reviewing a film like Dhurandhar, as his content typically focuses on politics, social issues and explanatory videos. In his review, Rathee was critical of the film’s messaging and tone. He argued that the film appeared heavily political and suggested that it leaned more towards narrative-building than balanced storytelling.

In the video, Rathee questioned the intent behind certain scenes and said the film felt “one-sided” in the way it presented events and characters. He also suggested that, in his view, the film moved away from nuanced storytelling and instead pushed a clear ideological angle. At one point, he remarked that such films risk blurring the line between entertainment and messaging.

At the same time, Rathee acknowledged that the film had high production value and strong performances, but maintained that these elements did not fully offset his concerns about its overall approach. His comments quickly gained traction online, drawing both support and criticism from viewers.

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The review sparked a wider debate on social media, with some users agreeing with Rathee’s assessment, while others defended Dhurandhar and accused him of being overly critical. The discussion also led to increased curiosity around the film, with several viewers saying they would watch it to form their own opinion.

Despite the critical tone of the review, Sinha’s response remained measured. By thanking Rathee, he indicated that the attention — even if mixed — had benefited the film’s visibility.