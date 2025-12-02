Dhurandhar advance booking: Ranveer Singh eyeing opening day with a ₹3.25 crore haul as CBFC gives green signal

Dhurandhar advance booking: Ranveer Singh's film, Dhurandhar, is only three days away from its theatrical premiere. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film recently landed in controversy over is alleged connection with Major Mohit Sharma. However, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) recently concluded that the film is not based on or linked to the late Major.

Advertisement

Amid this, Dhurandhar has sold more than 30,000 tickets for the opening day.

Dhurandhar advance booking report According to the industry tracker, Sacnilk, Dhurandhar has secured 2,711 screens across India. The film has managed to sell 38,174 tickets so far, minting ₹1.74 crore in all formats across the country.

Considering blocked seats, the Ranveer Singh-starrer is set to rake in ₹3.25 crore on day 1.

Dhurandhar’s advance booking continues to see a strong response in states like Maharashtra and Delhi, both leading in terms of revenue. Maharashtra recorded the highest gross collection so far with ₹43.34 lakh, followed closely by Delhi at ₹44.33 lakh. While Karnataka recorded ₹24.75 lakh from advance bookings, Gujarat maintained steady pace at ₹15.8 lakh. Other regions include West Bengal ( ₹6.63 lakh), Telangana ( ₹6.76 lakh) and Uttar Pradesh ( ₹5.22 lakh), contributing significantly to the early figures.

Advertisement

Also Read | Major Mohit Sharma’s parents move Delhi HC to seek stay on Dhurandar

In South, Tamil Nadu ( ₹4.51 lakh) and Kerala ( ₹1.09 lakh) showed a promising start for the film.

States like Bihar ( ₹1.22 lakh), Punjab ( ₹4.33 lakh), Rajasthan ( ₹4.79 lakh) and Chhattisgarh ( ₹3.19 lakh) also added to the total revenue figure, while smaller regions such as Arunachal Pradesh ( ₹1.05K) and Jammu & Kashmir ( ₹10.85K) maintained modest collections, as per the website.

CBFC clears Dhurandhar for release Meanwhile, CBFC has given an A certificate to Dhurandhar. Notably, it is the first A-rated film in Ranveer Singh's career.

According to their official website, the film has a runtime of 214.1 minutes (3 hours 34 minutes 1 second). It makes the film one of the lengthiest films in Bollywood.

Advertisement

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh alongside Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi.

Dhurandhar plot The film’s official synopsis reads: “After the hijacking of IC-814 in 1999 and Parliament attack 2001, India’s Intelligence Bureau Chief - Ajay Sanyal devices an indomitable mission to intrude and rupture the terrorist network in Pakistan, by infiltrating the underworld mafia of Karachi. Meanwhile, a 20 year old boy from Punjab held captive for a revenge crime, is identified by Sanyal.”

Edits in Dhurandhar by CBFC Besides this, a few scenes from the film, including visuals of violence were removed from the film. Besides this, a cuss word has been asked to be muted and a character's name has been changed.

Advertisement