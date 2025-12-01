Dhurandhar advance booking: Ranveer Singh film crosses 12K ticket sales, clocks ₹2.15 crore amid controversy

Dhurandhar advance booking: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's upcoming film, Dhurandhar, is all set to make its theatrical debut this week. It's been more than 24 hours since the advance booking for the opening day began. Despite legal controversy, the film has managed to cross the ₹2 crore mark from its ticket sales.

Dhurandhar advance booking and ticket sales According to the industry tracker, Dhurandhar has sold 12,394 tickets for day 1 in all formats so far. The film has received 2,464 screenings for the film across India.

Alone from advance booking, Ranveer Singh's film has minted ₹60.89 lakh. Considering blocked seats, Dhurandhar is aiming for an opening business of ₹2.15 crore in India.

For Dhurandhar, state-wise first-day advance booking trends suggest that Delhi is leading the chart with the highest earnings. It recorded ₹18.39 lakh ( ₹50.65 lakh including blocked seats) from 303 shows, with notable “filling fast” status in 11 screenings. On the other hand, Maharashtra is following closely with ₹12.79 lakh ( ₹53.39 lakh gross with blocked seats) across 536 shows.

States like Gujarat and Karnataka ranked next with revenues of ₹4.55 lakh and ₹7.11 lakh, respectively. On the other hand, Telangana and Tamil Nadu maintain steady momentum with over ₹2.63 lakh and ₹1.18 lakh each.

When will Dhurandhar release The film is helmed by Aditya Dhar of Uri: The Surgical Strike fame. It is slated to release on 5 December.

Dhurandhar also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi are also a part of the film.

Dhurandhar controversy explained The film ran into trouble for allegedly portraying the life of late Major Mohit Sharma without consent. The family members of Sharma recently moved Delhi High Court for a stay on the Ranveer Singh-starrer.

Talking about it, the late officer’s brother, Madhur Sharma told Hindustan Times, “Ever since the film was announced, there is a lot of information on social media suggesting it is based on my brother. Reputed media channels and influencers with millions of followers have drawn correlations. We just want the producers to clarify and tell us the reality.”

“There is no benefit the parents are looking for. We want people to take a sympathetic, empathetic perspective. This is not just for us but for every family that has lost a son (in military operations) We just want due diligence. If the film is based on him, just say, ‘Sorry ma’am, we didn’t inform you.’ If not, say the hype is untrue," he said.

